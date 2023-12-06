'The best in Canberra': The northside finally gets its own bike track

School holidays are sorted for the kids of Florey and the wider Belconnen community.
An all-access pump track has just been completed at Florey Primary School and it's not hidden behind a fence, but available for everyone to use.
Canberra track builder Iconic Trails constructed the pump track which this week was tested by some stars of the mountain bike world.
This week, Zoe Cuthbert, who won silver in mountain biking at last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham; former Queanbeyan electrician turned world-beating rider Mike Smith and Canberra's mountain bike champ Harriet Burbidge-Smith, all tried out the track.
Iconic Trails owner Garreth Paton said he was glad to deliver a new track on the northside of town.
"It is really cool," he said.
"We're really keen to get as many people on it as possible and get people out there riding it.
"Pretty much all the school bike tracks we've done have been on the southside and every time I put one up on social media, I get, 'When is the northside going to get one?'
"So, we've got one now and, in my mind, it's probably the best pump track in Canberra.
"It's got some good, long straights, lots of little options for kids to progress and jump stuff or just roll around normally.
"It's definitely for everyone."
The pump track is just part of a bigger refresh of the Florey Oval being undertaken by the ACT Government.
The new work includes seating, shaded green spaces, sensory garden, goal posts and irrigated lawn oval.
The project is about creating a natural open space "that promotes a healthier lifestyle for students and the community".
Mr Paton said he was glad his company had built something the whole community could enjoy, saying its accessibility was the key.
"Mountain biking, and riding in general, is just so popular now but getting access to them isn't easy," he said.
"If you want to take the family out to Stromlo Forest, you need a bike rack that's probably worth over $1000 to get all the bikes there and get the kids there.
"Having all these tracks around the various schools, just means the locals can go and ride and try different stuff and as they progress and get new skills, they probably can go out and join up with different groups and go riding.
"And it also stops a lot of illegal trail building as well. Give them what they want, I guess, so they're not building in areas which could be a bit sensitive."
"This one isn't behind a fence, it's for everyone. I love the ones that are school tracks and for the community as well."
And there's more in the works.
"In the last week, I've got three more schools that want tracks," he said.
