The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Police accused of unlawful beating acting 'consistent with training'

HN
By Hannah Neale
December 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A judge has found four officers, who were taken to court accused of trespassing, using excessive force, and falsely imprisoning a man, were acting "consistent with police training".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.