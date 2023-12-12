Watch for signs of lameness in your pocket rocket pooch

One of the most common complaints seen in companion dogs is lameness or limping.
There are many factors that can cause a dog to limp.
These include fractures to the bones of the limbs, sprains and strains, damage to joints, and injuries to the paws.
It is essential to establish the cause of lameness so it can be treated appropriately.
One possible cause of lameness in the hind limb is patella luxation, commonly known as displacement or dislocation of the knee cap.
Normally, the kneecap or patella sits in a groove in the thigh bone or femur, anchored by the patella ligament.
When luxated, the patella is displaced out of the groove, causing pain and preventing normal weight-bearing on the affected leg.
While patella luxation can affect dogs of any size and, less often cats, it is most commonly diagnosed in small breed dogs.
The most affected breeds include the poodle, Pomeranian, Yorkshire terrier, chihuahua, French bulldog, Lhasa apso, cavalier King Charles spaniel, bichon, pug, bulldog, West Highland white terrier, Jack Russell terrier and Shih-tzu (Di Dona et al., 2018).
The condition is frequently inherited but can also occur due to trauma to the knee (such as from a jump or fall), or even as a complication of surgery for cruciate ligament tear or fractures involving the long bones of the leg.
Affected dogs tend to have intermittent lameness, occasionally lifting their hind leg off the ground.
Some dogs appear to skip when they run, and they may seem to shake off the lameness if and when the patella falls back into the groove spontaneously.
Some affected dogs have a bow-legged appearance or may sit in an unusual position.
Diagnosis of patella luxation is through examination by a veterinarian. This includes gentle manipulation of the joints in the hind limb including the knee.
The severity of patella luxation is graded from I to IV, with grade IV luxation reflecting the most severe form.
In some cases, sedation is required to facilitate a comprehensive orthopaedic examination.
X-rays may be required to confirm luxation, to assess the joints of the hind leg for the presence of any degenerative changes, and to identify any other abnormalities in the skeleton that may contribute to lameness or impact ongoing management.
The aim of treatment is to eliminate pain and improve mobility, so that dogs can keep doing what they enjoy doing.
The type of treatment depends on the severity of patella luxation, as well as other factors including the presence of other orthopaedic conditions such as cruciate ligament damage or hip dysplasia.
In mild cases, anti-inflammatory medications, reduced exercise and physiotherapy may lead to resolution of clinical signs.
Weight management is critical, as excess weight leads to increased loading on joints.
In severe or recurrent cases surgery may be required. There are a number of techniques available, but the approach taken depends on the type and severity of luxation, the underlying factors (for example, if the patella groove is not deep enough), the size of the patient and other orthopaedic conditions.
Early detection and intervention usually results in better outcomes, as it reduces the risk of secondary problems developing due to abnormal use of the leg.
Reference: Di Dona, F; Della Valle, G; Fatone, G, 2018. Patellar luxation in dogs. Vet Med (Auckl), 9, 23-32:10.2147/vmrr.S142545.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.