Former Wallabies coach to lead Australian Stockman on tour of England

A former Wallabies mentor will lead an Australian regional side on a four-match tour of England as rugby officials push for players "to answer the call 'For King and Country'".
Former Wallabies and Queensland Reds assistant coach Jim McKay will take the reins of the Australian Stockman when they head abroad in October.
Wallabies legend John Eales says the tour is "an invaluable, potentially life-changing opportunity for regional rugby players", as Stockman officials call for expressions of interest from prospective players.
The program is designed to provide opportunities for amateur rugby union players from regional Australia, with a strong focus on positive conversations around men's health issues.
"Having progressed from grassroots rugby myself, I see this opportunity as a way to connect back into the pathways of the community game and the further development of players, who will be selected for this tour from various competitions across Australia," McKay said.
"I align with Stockman Rugby's holistic player development focus and I'm looking forward to building new rugby relationships and working with the group both on and off the field, in particular the group conversations we will conduct around important men's health topics.
"Rugby and sport in general is such a great vehicle to foster life skills and connect people together as a team. I expect the 2024 squad to rise to the occasion and overcome the challenges they will face in playing quality teams such as Cambridge and Oxford universities."
McKay had a stint as a Wallabies assistant coach in 2013-2014 and spent a decade in the Queensland Reds program, where he helped the club to a Super Rugby title in 2011.
"His experience speaks for itself. He will be a great leader and mentor for our young men," Australian Stockman President Shaun Mackin said.
"In partnership with a number of Australian professional players, we provide rugby development opportunities for grassroots players with country backgrounds and use rugby as a vehicle to discuss men's health issues such as suicide, depression and substance abuse.
"We expect these young Australians to leave the Stockman tours as better rugby players and better blokes. Now's the time for grass-roots rugby players with a rural or regional background to answer the call 'For King and Country'."
The three-week tour begins on October 4 with a warm-up match and launch event in Sydney, followed by four matches against English club sides.
The tour - which follows Stockman trips to New Zealand, Ireland, North Queensland, Argentina and Perth in the past decade - will also feature cultural immersion activities along with personal development workshops, with a specific focus on wellness and mental health.
"International rugby tours are a great way to develop life experience, while also testing yourself at a representative level," Stockman ambassador Eales said. "This is an invaluable, potentially life-changing opportunity for regional rugby players."
