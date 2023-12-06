Raw moments sting as the parliamentary year draws to a close

The world is weighing far too heavy on our federal politicians as the parliamentary year draws to a close.
The Labor family has lost one of its own to "indiscriminate and sneaky" breast cancer and the House came back a day early as both sides of the chamber wiped away tears and said goodbye to Victorian MP Peta Murphy.
A bountiful bouquet was in her place in the chamber.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said there were women alive today because of Ms Murphy's reminder to check breasts.
The Prime Minister said he half expected her to walk through the chamber door.
"Part of what we grieve for today is the fact she had so much more to give. This is truly a loss for our nation. I have no doubt that Peta would have made a fine cabinet minister of the future," the man who chooses cabinet ministers said.
Much has been said this week of Ms Murphy's now poignant use of the Pippi Longstocking "strongest girl in the world" quote in her first speech, but Mr Albanese found another one: "I have never tried that before, so I think I should definitely be able to do that."
"That summed up Peta. Fearless in the face of new challenges. Bold in the service of important causes. Knowing that the very nature of progress means trying things that have not been done before," he said.
"A lesson for all of us. Unless we try, you will never get progress and change."
These raw moments are telling. And there are raw moments all over Parliament this week.
A fire was lit within Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus on Wednesday when a Sky News reporter asked him if an apology was owed to people "subjected to misdeeds" by the three immigration detainees released by the High Court and who have reoffended.
A temper was lost.
"I will not be apologising for upholding the law. I will not be apologising for pursuing the rule of law and I will not be apologising for acting ... Do not interrupt! I will not be apologising for acting. I will not be apologising for acting in accordance with a High Court decision. Your question is an absurd one!" he thundered.
The most generous description going around is that the Albanese government has proved itself lacking in the agility department.
Of course, it should have been ready for a potential High Court ruling against the Commonwealth over indefinite detention. Of course, the government also should have been more ready for the Victorian EV ruling, also in the High Court.
A new gaping hole, after the Voice referendum defeat, has been ripped in the government's right flank and the opposition, which has its own "What were you doing about this over the past few years?" questions, is savouring the border battle.
That is, even though it is supporting the government's sped-through preventative detention and citizenship stripping legislation to deal with the High Court dilemma.
Labor heads into a hot, dry summer bracing for more than bushfires, but tucking away some tidy wins and hoping for a few more big ones before they disperse to electorates. One more day on Capital Hill to go.
The APS pay battle has been mostly finalised, there's a deal on the nature repair bill, the Murray Darling Basin overhaul has been passed, and regular letters (quelle horreur!) are going to be delivered by Australia Post every second day.
The government has tried to remain a steady hand as it doggedly sticks to process and election promises, even if - in the case of the stage three tax cuts - it goes against Labor ethos.
The Coalition has got back its groove, whipping up immigration fears and pulling down the government in opinion polls.
The Prime Minister is expected to reshuffle his frontbench in the new year and the government will try things it has not done before.
