Eddie Murphy adds star power to low-watt Christmas movie

Chris and his festively-named family, wife Carol (the ever delightful Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish), eldest daughter Joy (Genneya Walton, Never Have I Ever), son Nick (an impressive Thaddeus J Mixson, who recently appeared as young Michael B Jordan in Creed III) and youngest daughter Holly (Madison Thomas) must now track down the "golden rings" that all the birds and characters from the 12 Days song are holding on to - now that they have, naturally, come to life from the yard ornament.