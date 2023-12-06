ACT athletes to watch at Australian All Schools Championships

The ACT's emerging athletes have arrived in Perth determined to take down the nation's best at this weekend's Australian All Schools Championships.
The event commencing Friday will see a number of youngsters challenge for medals.
The ACT's junior athletes have punched above their weight at competitions throughout the past year.
Coach Des Proctor has 12 athletes competing in Perth and said the region has become a hotbed of talent in recent years and expects that to be on display throughout the next few days.
"Canberra's well and truly punching above its weight," Proctor said. "You only have to look back to cross country nationals, two 14-year-olds were national champions for male and female events, both from little small Canberra.
"With young athletes, whether it's their first nationals or their 10th, everyone's going to be a bit nervous. It's natural to be nervous and this is a chance to learn about competing at this level.
"If you perform, that's fantastic, but it's more a process of learning and enjoying the moment of competing against the best in Australia."
The production line of talent has been led by teenage sensation Cam Myers. The middle-distance runner has enjoyed a breakout year, setting multiple national records and mixing it with the world's best opens athletes.
While Myers won't be racing in Perth, here is a crop of ACT youngsters vying for gold this weekend.
Shepherd arrives in Perth determined to defend the title he claimed last year and ready to build on that performance.
The reigning 800 metre champion will line up in the 800m and 1500m events this weekend.
Shepherd finished fourth in the 1500m last year and has improved significantly in the event this season.
The 14-year-old has enjoyed a stellar year, and is a club national champion in the 800m, 1500m and cross country.
Proctor coaches the youngster and said he has relished the opportunity to train alongside Australian champions Riley McGown and Leanne Pompeani.
"He shows up to training and sees Riley," Proctor said. "How many 10, 11, 12, 13 year olds can show up to training and see a national champion training next to them? It's a great environment and a great way to keep progressing.
"With Kieran we talk a lot about him enjoying his running and having fun with it."
Shepherd and McKerracher achieved a rare feat at the Australian Cross Country Championships earlier this year, the duo taking out the under 15s boys and girls titles, respectively.
The Corroboree Athletics member is coached by Gerard Ryan and has her sights on the 800m-1500m double in Perth.
A multi-event talent, Yu is another athlete determined to add to the gold medal he won last year.
The teenager will contest the shot put, hammer throw, javelin, discus and long jump in a busy few days.
A multiple Australian medallist, Yu has a range of options as he progresses throughout his career.
Howarth is another versatile youngster who has a big week ahead.
The Belconnen junior will line up in the discus, shot put and high jump and has her sights on multiple medals.
Howarth finished second in the high jump at the Australian Little Athletics Championships in April.
The ACT has long been viewed as a hotbed for talented race walkers and Toyne is leading the charge for the next generation.
The Radford student is one of a number of walkers chasing medals in Perth.
Toyne took out the under 16 3000m walk in record time last year and will line up in the 3000m run and 5000m walk this week.
