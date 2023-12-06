Winless and watching from afar: Is Canberra still 'home of women's sport'?

Summer in Canberra - once everyone is back from a South Coast rendezvous - is supposed to be about winning championships at a packed AIS Arena and finals at McKellar Park.
So Canberra sports fans once accustomed to successful summers find themselves in unfamiliar territory right now. The Canberra Capitals and Canberra United are both winless and anchored to the bottom of competition ladders.
The Capitals are trying to rebound from a two-win season - an equal record low in club history - while United have made just one finals appearance in six years.
But the challenge goes beyond climbing the ladder in a city which prides itself on being the home of women's sport in Australia.
ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry has made clear the territory government's desire to make Canberra the capital of women's sport. The message put forward was: "you can't be what you can't see".
So Manuka Oval hosted five women's Twenty20 World Cup fixtures in 2020, with the government snubbing the men's tournament to invest in blockbuster women's games. Women's State of Origin was played at Canberra Stadium in front of a then-record crowd last year.
But then Canberra fans watched from their living rooms, pubs and Garema Place while the Matildas captivated a nation during the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia this year.
The ACT government turned its back on the chance to host games, refusing to budge after assessing the potential economic impact, social and community benefit, city brand alignment, marketing potential, risk profile and synergy with government objectives.
A Matildas game then became the nation's most-watched TV program of the year, FIFA president Gianni Infantino called the tournament the "best and greatest and biggest Women's World Cup ever", which generated $A887 million and pumped more than $7 billion into the Australian economy.
A-League Women's crowd numbers are climbing as a result. Support for United - and the Capitals for that matter - has always been strong, but the challenge is finding a way to break the norm.
Their case hasn't been helped by drawing the short straw to start their seasons. The Capitals have a 30-day break between home games, which ends against Sydney at the National Convention Centre on Friday. They'd spent so long on the road Alex Fowler almost forgot the name of their home venue.
United have just two home games in the first 55 days of the ALW season, and just two games in total over a 36-day period before they return to McKellar Park on Sunday.
Hardly an ideal way to build on the momentum of a record-breaking weekend to start their home campaigns in November.
Luring fans through the gates is always easier when you're winning.
There rests another challenge for Canberra's women's teams. Rival clubs in bigger cities are funnelling more money into their women's programs, pouring in more resources with a bigger pool of commercial investors to tap into.
For years it was easier for the Capitals and United to tap into the sponsorship market, because there were no men's teams to compete against. That landscape could soon change if Canberra is granted an A-League Men's licence.
How much the club's new investors spend on the women's program will play a crucial role in United's bid to become a perennial title contender again.
Success will come again.
History shows it comes in waves for the Capitals, while United missed just one finals series in their first nine campaigns before their recent downturn.
But even the most one-eyed Capitals fan would find it difficult to see Canberra claiming too many scalps in the WNBL this year.
So now it's over to the players to make a statement and prove they can restore Canberra as a force, with Alex Sharp and the Capitals relishing the chance to play on home court again.
"Super excited to be home. I think we're definitely looking forward to getting in front of a home crowd again and showing them how we've developed in the past few weeks away," Sharp said.
"It's going to be really exciting for us. We've learnt a lot of things, the key things are the game is in our hands, we just have to fix some controllables to get on the other side of the win column. That's pretty cool for us as well."
The Capitals have shown glimpses of promise. They pushed the then-unbeaten Melbourne Boomers into overtime while three losses have come by six points or less.
Among them was a five-point loss to Sydney earlier this season, during which Jade Melbourne put the Capitals on her back with 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
"We took out of it that same thing, there are just some little things we need to adjust. That'll get us closer to the win," Sharp said.
"We're really excited about this match-up on Friday to fix some of those things we learnt from the first game and show some development there."
Kristen Veal has been playing with the bare bones of her roster in recent weeks. Had you walked into practice last week, you'd have found Chloe Tugliach rehabilitating the knee that ended her season before tip-off, while Bec Pizzey was counting down the days until her return.
Alex Bunton [ankle] and Gemma Potter [knee] had just started running in straight lines on the comeback trail, while even training partner Callie Bourne had to sit out of a session with ice on her knee.
But the Capitals are hopeful Bunton and Potter will return to the fold for a stretch of four home games as they look to reignite their season.
"Always hoping to have more bodies out there, so we'll see who is ready to go when it comes to Friday," Sharp said.
