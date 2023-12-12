Our favourite restaurants: where and what our reviewers loved in 2023

Favourite dish: My friends are probably sick of me talking about this particularly sticky date pudding. It's a generous portion, served in a gush of caramel sauce, with a scoop of ice cream and a splayed strawberry. It is not going to win any awards for dessert whizz-bangery, but sometimes a dainty monument crafted from sugar is just not the right way to end a meal. Favourites sometimes transcend the criteria prescribed by accepted standards. They are formed based on intuition, vibe and enjoyment. I enjoy this sticky date pudding so much I make excuses to eat it. I'm very happy to come up with a table-for-one situation just to have one. You can find this glorious mark to a meal's end at Mama's Trattoria, 45 West Row.