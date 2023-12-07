Hawke: the life of a larrikin and leader

Bob Hawke is one of the most famous and recognisable faces and characters in Australian politics. Born in South Australia and entering politics after several failed attempts in 1980, he was eventually elected prime minister in 1983, a role he held until 1991. He was a Rhodes scholar but also enjoyed a cigar and a beer which he would become famous for skolling at cricket matches in his retirement.
