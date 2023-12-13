An $8.3 million deal topped the biggest house sales of 2023

Despite a more challenging year for the property market, Canberra's high-end homes have performed once again.
More than $35 million was spent across the top five residential sales of 2023.
There are still a few weeks left of the year, so it's not out of the question another major deal might be done before the year's end.
In fact, negotiations are under way on a luxury penthouse in Kingston, which could set a Canberra price record if predictions are correct.
But for now, here are the most expensive house sales for 2023.
Coming in at number one was a luxury six-bedroom house in Forrest, which took less than a week to be snapped up by the purchaser.
When the Baudin Street home sold in October the price was said to be in the low- to mid-$8 million range.
It can now be revealed the sale price was $8.3 million, cementing it as the second highest residential property sale in Canberra's history.
Louise Harget of Belle Property Canberra sold the home and said the "coveted address" and large landholding contributed to its appeal.
Not far behind on the list was an $8 million sale in Red Hill.
The renovated house at 4 Wickham Crescent, Red Hill went to auction in November after having been owned by the same family for nearly 60 years.
It set a record for the highest price paid for a Canberra house at auction.
Selling agent Mario Sanfrancesco said the five-bedroom home attracted a high number of inquiries including "genuine interest from overseas".
A home in Deakin was the third-highest sale of the year, changing hands for $6.77 million after a lengthy sale campaign.
The seven-bedroom, Hamptons-inspired estate at 9 Northcote Crescent was first listed for sale with Berkely Residential in early 2022.
It was unsuccessful at auction in December 2022 but eventually sold in late February.
Known as Westhampton, the luxury home sits on a 2130-square-metre block and includes a reception hall, a music room and library.
A high-profile Canberran sold their home for a whopping $6.66 million this year.
Geocon boss Nick Georgalis sold his sprawling Red Hill estate in April, pocketing almost $2 million in five years.
The four-bedroom house on Moresby Street also counts a former Canberra Raiders player as one of its previous owners.
Selling agent Sophie Luton of Luton Properties said the auction drew a crowd of about 100 people.
"It was an exciting auction, exciting atmosphere," she said.
Two homes tied for fifth place this year, with sales in both Griffith and Red Hill hitting the $6 million mark.
The first was a new-build, five-bedroom home on Landsborough Steet, Griffith with basement parking for up to 14 cars.
Prominent lawyer Kamy Saeedi and his wife Carly built the home for their family of six but decided to sell it in June before they even had a chance to move in.
More recently, a five-bedroom home at 11 Torres Street, Red Hill changed hands for $6 million in September.
The home previously sold four years earlier for $5.5 million, CoreLogic records show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.