A year spent in the best company

Our biggest response this year was to our story about how Boomers get blamed for everything. The comments kept coming for days and when the story was published online it attracted thousands of readers. This was from Marilyn: "Thank you for spelling it out to those who delight in heaping scorn and abuse on we who had the temerity to be born a Baby Boomer. Everything is relative and while house prices are astronomical now relative to the average wage, I don't recall ever having money to even spend on a flat white, let alone dream of going to a concert. Free education came almost a decade after my year 12 so no university for me. I think we called it 'scrimp and save' back then. Literally. Meanwhile, having saved via super for my rainy days, I do help my children when they ask and even when they don't. It's rewarding to see them benefit now as I won't when I've finally had the decency to shuffle off."