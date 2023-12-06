For a better sleep in 2024 try these 6 essential tips

Sleep is something we all need, yet so many of us struggle to fall asleep or get through the night without waking up, and despite being exhausted don't understand why we can't simply switch off.



Especially after the rush of the holidays, getting back to a normal sleep pattern and catching up on all those precious hours lost to Christmas parties and late nights can take a frustratingly long time.



It can be exasperating to feel as though you're fighting a losing battle when it comes to quality shut-eye, not knowing what you can possibly do to change your sleeping patterns to get a more restful night.



Luckily, we've compiled a list of helpful tips to help you catch up on your Z's, and make 2024 a more restful year.



Read on to find out the six ways you can have a better night's sleep.

1. Sleep in the dark

Did you know it's not just a force of (evolutionary) habit that we draw the curtains or retreat to a dark room when it's time to go to bed? Of course, it makes sense that we choose to spend our waking hours predominantly in the daylight, but darkness actually triggers our bodies to create melatonin - which is the hormone that helps us fall asleep. So, ensure the room you're sleeping in is properly dark, especially in the summer during the longer daylight hours and earlier mornings.

Investing in blackout curtains is a great way to bolster the light control capabilities in your bedroom spaces. Double pinch pleat curtains are popular blackout models for contemporary homes. They're made from thick, dark fabrics with pleated drapes, and darken a room completely, so you won't be disturbed by morning sunshine streaming through your windows.

When your brain receives signals from your eyes that it's receiving more light it starts to produce cortisol, the hormone that wakes you up. So, you can also wear an eye mask to help you stay dreaming peacefully until your alarm goes off, or if you're trying to get a snooze in whilst travelling.

2. Minimise distractions

There are so many factors that influence our ability to sleep. Distractions come in all shapes and sizes, and it's not always possible to sleep in a perfectly silent room or set an hour or two aside before bed purely for winding down. Focus on controlling what you can, and try not to get agitated by the rest.

For example, you can minimise your screen time before bed, and opt for night-light options on a phone or laptop if you have to use one. Try to avoid eating or drinking alcohol right before bed, or engaging in any intense physical exercise.

The late hours are also not the best time to try to deal with the problems you faced during the day or dedicate yourself to planning a big project for the future. It can be tempting to spend hours ruminating over the same thoughts but do your best to put them down before your head hits the pillow. It's also a good idea to keep your bedroom as free from clutter as you can. Keeping your mind and bedroom as empty as they can reasonably be will help you switch off and feel peaceful.

3. Create a sleeping routine

Training your brain to prepare itself for sleep every night by having a set bedtime, and following the same actions in the lead-up to going to bed, will allow your body to naturally adjust and ease into a pattern. You may have heard of the circadian rhythm. It's our natural body clock that helps regulate our internal functions on a 24-hour cycle. It's what wakes us up in the middle of the night after a long flight, or 'hits a wall' at 5 pm under the guise of jetlag.

You can help regulate your circadian rhythm by going to bed at the same time, as much as possible. If you work late or uneven hours, try to find a time in the day that you can regularly leave aside for a nap. Even if this is a temporary strategy, you will still allow your body a set window to wind down and relax. That way, even if your sleep is broken into two parts, you'll still be receiving an adequate amount of rest, or at least more than you may have been getting before.

4. Keep it cool

Did you know that the temperature of a room can affect the quality of your sleep? Sleep experts reckon the optimal temperature for sleep is around 16 to 19 degrees Celsius. This means that especially in these warmer months, doing your best to keep your bedroom cool will make a big difference. Try to keep curtains and shutters closed during the day, then open your windows later on in the evening to let some of the cooler evening air in.

When trying to sleep on hot summer nights you might be tempted to sprawl in your birthday suit in an attempt to stay cool. On the contrary, sleeping in lightweight silk or cotton fabrics that are moisture-wicking will absorb sweat and keep you comfortable. You should also sleep with a loose sheet over you, rather than completely uncovered. And if you're really struggling to doze off, sprinkle some drops of water over your sheets - just enough for the cold temperature to cool your skin.

5. Don't forget to wind down

Whilst relaxing may seem like the precedent to falling asleep, the pressure to switch off as soon as we fall into bed can turn the process itself into something stressful - the exact opposite of what we want to achieve. If you're someone who finds themselves tossing and turning, try not to get frustrated with yourself, and resist the temptation to check the time, or how many hours it is until your alarm goes off, even if you wake up in the middle of the night.

Remember that relaxation time is still rest, even if you're not asleep. If you find yourself feeling wide awake and irritably staring at the ceiling after some time, leave the room and engage in another relaxing activity that does not involve too much stimulation. For example, take a bath, read a book, or do some journaling. Stay away from electronics, and when you feel yourself in a calmer state, come back to your bedroom and try to close your eyes again.

6. Don't count sheep

Counting sheep is the age-old advice we hear when it comes to nodding off. The idea behind counting sheep is to distract yourself from stressors or events in your day that may keep your brain running in circles and prevent you from being able to unwind. However, studies have shown that doing repetitive, understimulating mental tasks like counting sheep is too mundane to fall asleep to. It's more important that our brains are engaged enough so that the mental activity is somewhat tiring, rather than just, to put it simply - boring.

Alternatively, you could listen to a sleep story in a sleep podcast, and try to imagine the scenes described. You could do a visualisation activity, such as picturing a tranquil landscape or walking through an old house you used to visit frequently. You could focus your mind on a more specific task, for example working your way through the alphabet, listing as many countries and capital cities you can think of that start with each letter.

