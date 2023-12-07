Husband who murdered wife of 69 years to face sentencing in April

The sentencing of a 92-year-old man who murdered his wife of 69 years is set to begin in April.
Donald Morley pleaded guilty last week to one charge of murder.
Morley killed his wife, Jean Morley, also aged 92, in July at a Fisher home where the couple had lived for more than 45 years.
In the ACT Supreme Court on Thursday, Legal Aid lawyer Nathan Deakes told a registrar he was seeking two reports ahead of sentencing.
These were from a geriatrician, who specialises in the health of older people, and a psychiatrist.
The case was adjourned for a sentencing hearing in April, 2024.
It is believed Morley is the oldest person to be charged with murder in the ACT.
He is currently being held at North Canberra Hospital's older persons mental health unit.
While facts for the case are yet to be finalised, police documents previously tendered to the court allege Morley told a registered nurse who discovered Mrs Morley he had "done a terrible thing".
"I suffocated her with a pillow last night."
Morley allegedly said he had killed his wife, who had dementia, about 9pm the night before.
He also told the nurse, who visited the residence twice weekly to tend to the man, he had tried to kill himself in multiple ways.
In what police believe to be a suicide note, Morley allegedly claimed that "after 69 years married, we were both afraid of the future".
"Please don't call this 'murder'-suicide," he allegedly said in the note.
"Sorry to upset all our family and friends this wasn't easy for me, especially my darling."
