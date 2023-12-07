The Canberra Times
'Does that strike you as being strange?': Health execs quizzed about death

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated December 7 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 2:45pm
An emergency department director has conceded a child who died at Canberra Hospital should have been seen four-and-a-half hours sooner.

