Rethinking foreign aid: How can we give what's really needed?

As the world rapidly transforms, the approach to international assistance must evolve to meet the changing needs of affected communities. Picture Shutterstock

When disaster strikes around the world, we're proud to say that Australia has consistently extended its hand in solidarity through providing foreign aid.



This commitment to providing assistance during times of international crisis reflects Australia's dedication to global welfare and humanitarian values.

However, as the world rapidly transforms, our approach to international assistance must evolve to meet the changing needs of affected communities.



While offering aid in the form of consumables such as food, clothing and medical supplies is vital in the aftermath of events like natural disasters, it often addresses only the symptoms of deeper and more complex issues when provided during times of economic crises or geopolitical conflict.



So beckons the question: how can we work on giving what's really needed for the long-term recovery and development of global communities facing adversity?



How can we give people what they really need in the long-term, and not just what they need for the short-term?

From organising micro loans in Australia for businesses and entrepreneurs, to providing resources required for boosting education and healthcare, we explore innovative avenues that go beyond immediate relief and contribute to sustained growth for communities across the globe.

The Dilemma Of Consumable Aid

First and foremost, it's important to note that consumables like food, water, clothing and medical supplies will always be crucial times of crisis as they can often be the difference between life and death in the aftermath of a disaster.



However, consumable aid is somewhat of a double edged sword. While it addresses immediate needs, it often falls short of addressing the underlying, systemic issues that contribute to prolonged poverty and instability.

In other words, it's a short-term solution that provides immediate relief, but fails to equip communities with the knowledge and resources they need to stand on their own feet in the long run.



So, how can we work towards a more sustainable approach to foreign aid?

Five Initiatives That Foster Sustainable Development

One: Micro Loans To Facilitate Future Investments

What's more sustainable - giving financial aid, or giving communities the means to generate their own fiscal independence? This is the primary benefit of providing financial aid in the form of micro loans rather than as once-off monetary donations.

With globalisation providing more business owners the unique opportunity to trade on an international scale, micro loans have actually come to play a major role in breaking the cycle of poverty and fostering sustainable development. These loans typically take the form of a small-scale financial injection that's provided to entrepreneurs in low-income communities who are looking to set up or expand a business.

This might seem like a modest level of support on the surface, but rest assured that the impact of micro loans can be as profound as any crowdfunding initiative, because it comes with a level of promotion for those international businesses and entrepreneurs. Simply put, regardless of whether these businesses enjoy international customers or not, micro loans can still make a world of difference in poverty-stricken communities that don't usually have access to immediate funding. It's all about providing much-needed capital to those in need, allowing them to cultivate strong local businesses that may then also be able to provide jobs and stimulate local economies.

Two: Education As A Catalyst For Change

As the saying goes, education is the key to unlocking the world. By providing access to quality education and skills-building opportunities for both men and women across the globe, communities can ensure that they can cultivate skilled workforces. And this is the foundation of any thriving economy.

The reason for this is simple: educated communities are better equipped to navigate challenges, contribute to economic growth, and drive social progress. By providing access to education and valuable learning resources or opportunities (like internships, apprenticeships, and the development of learning institutions), we can empower under-resourced communities to create thriving economies, which in time will foster greater self-sufficiency and opportunities for prosperity that can be enjoyed by generations to come.

Three: Infrastructure For Connectivity

In poorer communities, lack of infrastructure hinders access to essential services and opportunities that would otherwise help to foster economic growth. Recognising this, foreign aid initiatives that focus on infrastructure development play a crucial role in fostering sustainable progress. This includes the construction of roads, bridges, internet infrastructure, and telecom networks that support industrialisation, improve living standards, and encourage entrepreneurship.

Four: Healthcare For Productivity

A healthy population is a productive population, and this is something that many of us take for granted. Unfortunately, many communities across the globe are simply lacking the resources required to provide adequate healthcare for all of its citizens.

An effective healthcare system requires skilled medical professionals as well as healthcare technologies. This is where foreign aid in the form of investments in medical infrastructure, healthcare professional training, and ensuring access to essential healthcare services will undoubtedly go a long way.

These practical forms of aid will help alleviate the burden of managing preventable illnesses and diseases, ensuring that healthcare facilities are less prone to overcrowding, and will thus, be available for the citizens that will need to use these facilities most (i.e. chronically or terminally ill people as well as children and the elderly).

Five: Supporting Local Businesses

Finally, alongside providing micro loans, Australian NGOs and charitable organisations can provide foreign aid in the form of business training and education for local business owners. By providing both financial assistance as well as training programmes, and access to markets, aid organisations are able to contribute to the development of vibrant and self-sustaining local economies that can in time, provide for themselves.

This approach empowers communities to generate their own wealth and fund their own community resources in the future, thus reducing their dependency on external aid, and stimulating the overall economic growth of that wider region.

Final Thoughts

Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime. There's no denying that the best methods for providing practical foreign aid should follow the same wisdom of this age-old proverb.