Have you checked out these restaurants yet? The big openings of 2023

Let's go right back to January for one of the biggest openings of the year. Just months after becoming Canberra's only two-hatted restaurant, the team behind Ainslie's Pilot opened Such and Such in the city. Back then they were keen to "flex different muscles", by year's end they'd flexed so much that Arnold Schwarzenegger would feel at home. We knew it would be fabulous but it caught the nation's eye as well. In July it was shortlisted in the Gourmet Traveller best new restaurant awards and Dash Rumble was also nominated for the restaurant personality of the year. In October, it was named best new restaurant in the Good Food Guide Awards, beating out all the NSW venues. One of Australia's most exciting new places of the year and it's right here in the city.