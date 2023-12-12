The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

How accessing your super early can have unintended consequences

By Naz Randeria
December 12 2023 - 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With Australia's superannuation system based on the basic principle of putting money aside until retirement, it's common knowledge that there are very few circumstances under which people are able to access funds early.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.