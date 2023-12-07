'Get us over the line': winning feeling brews for women's sports in capital

Canberra United and the Capitals haven't had their respective seasons go quite to plan so far, but in the coming weeks playing at home, both teams are determined to right the ship.
Still searching for their first wins of their 2023 campaigns, United and the Capitals are hungry for success in a triple-header this weekend in Canberra and hope their devoted fan bases will show up when they need them most.
"It's really important that women's sport is showcased with great crowds," new Capitals recruit Jade Kirisome told The Canberra Times.
"Both teams have really good, passionate fans, and I think it's a great opportunity for young girls, especially those who look up to athletes like us, to be able to come to our games, show their support, and show that there's really good pathway.
"Women's sport is gaining more and more traction and I'm really glad to be around it."
The Capitals play Friday night against Sydney and then take on Townsville on Sunday evening at the National Convention Centre.
Experienced players Gemma Potter and Alex Bunton are set to return from injury setbacks which will be a major boost for the youthful Capitals.
Kirisome said the team aren't panicking despite their many defeats and are actually feeling confident the wins aren't far off, especially with a four-game run in Canberra to look forward to.
"Against Sydney, we came really close last time, so I just think having our home crowd to support us, will help get us over the line this time," she said.
"Because the team culture has just been so positive throughout, we're more process driven right now and less about purely the results.
"We are super, super determined though, because we have come so close for the last couple of games."
Meanwhile, United kick off against Brisbane Roar at McKellar Park on Sunday afternoon.
Another strong turnout is expected for United after their opening two home games alone matched all of last season's ticketing revenue.
While Canberra haven't posted a victory yet, their attacking playing style has produced plenty of goals, and which could see them rapidly rise up the ladder with a few wins.
United skipper Michelle Heyman is three goals short of her 100th A-League Women goal, and thankfully is set to play this weekend after suffering a nasty black eye in their last match.
With a few games in hand after several postponed matches, and three players back from international duties during the FIFA break in the last week, coach Njegosh Popovich said their season is far from over.
Having Heyman back on deck is also a massive boost against a Roar side boasting a Matildas star fresh off an unbelievable Women's World Cup earlier this year.
"Michelle is the leading goal-scorer of the competition. We want her reach her 100 [goals] and hopefully she might be able to do it this weekend," Popovich said.
"Brisbane are a bit hit and miss to be fair. There'd definitely some talented players with Tameka Yallop a Matilda and a few young players.
"We need to be in our best form and if we are, I think Brisbane and any team in the competition will struggle to beat us."
Canberra Capitals v Sydney Flames, National Convention Centre, Friday 7pm
Canberra United v Brisbane Roar, McKellar Park, Sunday 4pm
Canberra Capitals v Townsville Fire, National Convention Centre, Sunday 5.30pm
