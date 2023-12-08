Two long-running housing projects move ahead

Two long-awaited developments are moving ahead, giving Canberrans a glimpse into hundreds of apartments in the pipeline over the next few years.
In Yarralumla, developer Doma is seeking approval for the first residential precincts in the Brickworks redevelopment.
Documents lodged as part of the development application process detail plans for precinct one, which would include 129 apartments within five buildings.
The group is also seeking approval for 22 townhouses in another precinct.
It's full steam ahead on a major project on the other side of the lake, with the redevelopment of Anzac Park East set to begin.
The National Capital Authority granted works approval for Amalgamated Property Group's residential and office plans, six years after the developer purchased the site.
The group will now begin work on building a nine-storey office building to replace the now-demolished Anzac Park East block as well as a residential component with 345 apartments.
Home owners were given some good news this week when the Reserve Bank decided to hold the cash rate at its final meeting of the year.
The cash rate remains at 4.35 per cent, but mortgage holders are likely already feeling the impacts of the five rate rises that were dealt in 2023.
For a Canberran who took out a loan on a house in January, the rate rises could have added $628 to their monthly repayments, analysis by financial comparison website Canstar found.
Unit owners are likely paying $397 more each month.
The news came as one of the big four banks released its latest housing price outlook.
ANZ Research forecasts Canberra home prices will rise by up to 5 per cent in 2024, followed by another 3 to 4 per cent rise in 2025.
Stronger growth has been forecast in other capital cities, where ANZ Research says "relatively quick sales, high auction clearance rates and strong absorption of new listings" are expected to fuel property price growth.
Finally, a home across the road from the Prime Minister's Canberra residence, The Lodge, is on the market, catching the eyes of local families and couples.
The humble three-bedroom home takes up just a small portion of the massive half-acre National Circuit block.
The Deakin home is listed for $4.28 million.
Selling agent Louise Harget of Belle Property Canberra said most of the prospective buyers had been interested in rebuilding on the land.
"It's likely that someone will buy it, knock it over, rebuild and either live there for a few years or on-sell," she said.
Take a tour through the property here.
