Age-defying skincare: Top anti-aging ingredients to look for

Some of the most important ingredients for anti-aging according to science and dermatologists. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Most people want to prolong a youthful look and minimise signs of age on the skin. It's not without reason that the global anti-aging market is predicted to reach $437 Billion by 2028.

Although there isn't a treatment that can magically make you younger, there are several ingredients found in skin care products that are proven to help with signs of aging.

In this article, we're going to take a look at some of the most important ingredients for anti-aging according to science and dermatologists.

When should you start anti-aging skincare?

From your mid-20s, the first subtle signs of facial aging start to appear. This is when cell turnover begins to slow down. At around the age of 30, you'll notice fine lines in the outer corners of the eyes and shallow wrinkles on the forehead.

Before 30, the focus should be on sunscreen as a preventive measure. After 30, you can start incorporating anti-aging products that will help increase cell turnover and repair collagen breakdown.

Top anti-aging ingredients

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a science-baked anti-aging ingredient that improves the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots in the skin. It is a powerful antioxidant that contributes to the overall health of the skin by promoting the formation of collagen (a protein that increases the elasticity and firmness of the skin) and by helping against sun damage.

Studies also showed that Vitamin C can block the production of pigment in the skin, reducing the appearance of dark spots. While the intake of vitamin C through nutrition is essential, using a Vitamin C serum every day can really boost your skin health.

Retinoids

According to science, retinoids are considered one of the most powerful ingredients for anti-aging. They are chemical compounds derived from Vitamin A, offering several benefits for the skin. Retinoid is an umbrella term that includes tretinoin and retinol.

Retinoids trigger receptors in your skin to make more collagen, which leads to fewer wrinkles. It also increases cell turnover, helping with clogged pores and acne. One clinical trial revealed that retinol improved crow's feet by 44 per cent, and dark spots by 84 per cent.

Retinoids can be added to creams, serums, and lotions. You should use it at night as it breaks down with UV exposure. Dermatologists recommend starting with a mild concentration to avoid skin irritation.

Hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic Acid (HA) is a substance that is naturally present in the skin, eyes, and joints. Skin products that include this ingredient have several proven benefits. HA is very good at retaining water, which means it's an important ingredient to keep the skin hydrated.

Studies have also shown that HA helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and it even helps with wound healing processes. You can safely use it every day in the form of moisturisers or serums.

Peptides

Peptides are another ingredient to look for in your skincare products. They are amino acids that naturally occur on the skin, offering several anti-aging benefits. Unlike some other molecules present in skin products, peptides are actually small enough to penetrate the skin, making them more beneficial.

Peptides help with collagen production, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, and increasing skin firmness. It also helps reduce inflammation and acne. They work well with Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, so you can find formulas that include these ingredients, ideally in serum or moisturiser form for longer skin contact.

Niacinamide

Niacinamide is a type of B-3 vitamin that promotes healthy skin. The body doesn't produce it independently, so you need to obtain it from nutrition and skincare products.

This non-irritating, anti-inflammatory ingredient has a host of benefits for the skin, including regulating oil production, preventing acne, retaining moisture, treating hyperpigmentation, and helping with skin conditions such as eczema. It can be found in toners, serums, and creams, and it's recommended you use it twice daily.

Ceramides

As we age, we start losing ceramides, which are lipids naturally present in the skin. Ceramides make up around 50 per cent of your outer skin layer, sealing the gaps between cells and preventing moisture from going out. Losing ceramides leads to drier, thinner skin and irritation.

Topical products with ceramides help reinforce your skin's barrier and prevent the loss of moisture. This leads to plumper skin with fewer signs of wrinkles and fine lines. Ceramides are safe to use every day through lotions and moisturisers, ideally after a shower when the skin is still damp.

Alpha-Hydroxy Acids

Alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), such as glycolic acid are a group of acids that are naturally present in fruits, sugarcane and milk. They have an exfoliating effect on the skin, removing dead cells and making the skin look smoother and more hydrated.

Studies show that AHAs help with photoaging (sun damage), fine lines, and irregularities of skin colouration, making it a powerful anti-aging ingredient. AHAs can cause skin irritation and increase skin's sensitivity to UV light damage, so be sure to use sunscreen as well.

Ferulic Acid

Ferulic acid is a plant-based antioxidant frequently present in anti-aging skin products. It helps neutralise environmental free radicals such as UV light and pollution that age the skin prematurely. It's also a skin-brightening agent.

It's usually found in liquid form and sold as a serum, although you can also find it in creams. It works very well in conjunction with other anti-oxidant ingredients, such as Vitamin C. You can use it every morning.

Sunscreen

Although it is not an ingredient, we cannot end the article without mentioning the importance of sunscreen. Without it, all other products won't have much effect on your skin because of the damage from UV light exposure.

Alongside tobacco, bad nutrition, and pollution, sun exposure is a huge contributor to premature skin aging. It not only increases wrinkles and dark spots, but UV light changes the skin cell's DNA, potentially leading to skin cancer.

This is why you should use a broad-spectrum 30+ SPF sunscreen every day, even during winter, and reapply it every 2 hours if you are in the sun.