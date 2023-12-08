First look at homes proposed for Brickworks redevelopment

The first residential buildings proposed for the long-awaited Brickworks development have been revealed in a series of development applications.
Developer Doma has lodged two applications with the ACT planning authority, seeking approval for precincts one and three of the Yarralumla development.
The group lodged the estate development plan in October, which outlined plans for 40 single-dwelling blocks and eight multi-unit blocks across the 16-hectare site.
A total 380 homes are planned for the development including houses, townhouses, terrace homes and apartments.
Commercial areas, including offices, shops and restaurants, are also planned.
Precinct one is proposed to include 129 residential apartments across five buildings, up to three storeys high. The plans also include a shared basement beneath the buildings, private courtyards and open spaces.
The total cost of works for precinct one is about $58 million, the application states.
Public comments on the development application close on December 22.
Doma has also submitted an application for precinct three, which is open for comment until January 11.
It proposes 22 residential townhouses above two levels of basement car parking that would service the commercial part of the development.
Residential car parking would sit within an enclosed space underneath the southern row of homes.
The total cost of works is about $28 million.
Alongside the estate development plan, Doma also lodged plans to revitalise the existing Brickworks buildings and develop the surrounding vacant land into a mixed-use precinct.
Estimated to cost about $23 million, the redevelopment plans include offices, wellness facilities including a gym, day spa and skin clinic, and "extensive" food and beverage venues within the old brick kilns.
These will include a bakery, wine bar, cafes and restaurants.
A spokesperson for SJB, the architecture firm behind the development, said the design "sensitively adapts the original brick kiln building".
"This significant site will finally be made available for the public to enjoy as an exciting and activated new precinct; well connected via new roads and public bike and walking paths," the spokesperson said.
The ACT government selected Doma in 2017 to redevelop the historic site.
From 1913 to 1976, the area was the home of Canberra Brickworks, which produced the bricks used in the construction of some of the ACT's most significant public buildings.
In October, Doma senior development manager Alex Moulis said the Brickworks history would be highlighted throughout the project.
"We will achieve this in a number of ways, not least of which is exhibiting the story of brick production in Canberra, with imaginative reuse of the red brick produced on site in the base of the brick yards," he said.
"We have some great ideas that will allow us to preserve historic aspects of the site and open them up to the public for the first time in a very long time."
While the developer moves ahead with the Brickworks project, work has stalled at its Campbell residential development where buyers have been forced to pay more for their off-the-plan homes.
