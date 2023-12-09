With 2023 almost gone, these are the little things I'm grateful for this year

A lot of tins have those pull-ring tops now, but some of the good stuff like tinned beetroot and tinned salmon still require a can opener. (For tinned salmon, you also need to refinance you home loan it's become so expensive. The recipe for salmon patties may say use a 415 gram tin, but I've cut down to the 210 gram one and it's still $10 a pop. Also, I know tinned beetroot is probably declasse, but no salad roll in summer should go without a few hefty slices.)

