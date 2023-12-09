The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Nobody reads T&Cs - but this High Court decision shows consumer law may protect us anyway

By James D Metzger
December 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

How many times have you booked travel - like a cruise or a tour - and simply clicked that you've read and agreed to the terms and conditions for your trip without actually reading them?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.