The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Key late wins give Albanese's Labor hope heading into 2024

By The Canberra Times
December 9 2023 - 5:30am
While the final sitting of Parliament for 2023 was far from being the Albanese government's finest hour it has managed to pull off some significant wins in the last fortnight.

