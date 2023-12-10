We all need to switch off our phones

Two stories relating to mobile phones hit our pages last week.
In one, parents have, on the whole, welcomed mobile phone bans in schools, a measure that has been a bafflingly long time coming.
And in the other, new data has revealed that Canberra drivers are still troublingly addicted to checking their mobile phones while at the wheel.
The two stories are, equally troublingly, related.
One of the main concerns about mobile phones in classrooms is the infinite possibility of distraction. Children can chat to their friends, play games and scroll through endless videos, while ostensibly in a learning environment.
Excessive phone use has vastly diminished the attention spans of many adults; imagine what it must be doing to the ability of children to absorb new information, and apply it within a classroom setting, much less out in the real world.
Out in said world, our collection addiction to mobile phones is writ large in the statistics: the fixed cameras over Hindmarsh Drive at Symonston and Gungahlin Drive, Gungahlin have detected more than 4400 drivers using a mobile device since the warning phase or "grace period" started just over four weeks ago.
Come February, such drivers will be fined $498 and penalised three demerit points. It will be interesting to see whether this will change Canberrans' behaviour, given the evidence that checking your phone while driving can have fatal consequences.
"Now is the time to change bad habits, put your phone down and prioritise getting yourself and all road users home safely," an ACT spokesperson said last week.
It is the same message that has been repeated ad nauseam through the decades, just with varying directives in the place of "put your phone down".
But like speeding, drink driving or not wearing a seatbelt, phone use while driving is a so demonstrably unsafe that it should attract the kinds of hefty fines that would hopefully reduce the number of people caught by cameras sneaking a peek - or outright poring over - the tiny screens that so enthrall us.
But it's disappointing that it is so markedly prevalent, despite the evidence. Checking one's phone while idling in traffic, or driving through familiar streets, is the kind of casual behaviour that many us find hard to translate into a punishable offence.
And yet the support for phone bans in classrooms is overwhelming. Where is the line drawn, other than, seemingly by age and status in society - minors versus adults?
Many words have been expended in recent times about the anti-social elements of phone use; constant online connectivity reduces our ability to relate to people in person, face-to-face and in real time. Sport at playtime is replaced by rows of kids hunched over phones, and young adults subsequently less able to communicate effectively outside school and off their phones.
And it also, inevitably, leads to an over-reliance on our devices - the seeming inability to resist answering the phone, checking Instagram or scrolling for news and weather updates.
Adults are behaving like children, demonstrating the kind of behaviour we'd all, collectively, be concerned by in the classroom.
If heavy fines and demerit points will help to reduce dangerous conduct on the roads, drivers should be ready to cop them and change their behaviour.
