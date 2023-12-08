'Different formats for different people': plan to grow PM's XI, Big Bash

Cricket ACT chief executive Olivia Thornton is confident there is space for both the Prime Minister's XI and the Big Bash as marquee events on the calendar.
The annual tour match has been held as a four-day game against Pakistan this week before the city hosts the first of two BBL games this season next Tuesday night.
The contests are likely to be played in front of vastly different crowds, with attendance at the Prime Minister's XI numbering in the hundreds each day.
Ticket sales are tracking positively for Tuesday's Big Bash clash between the Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat, with the ground likely to be close to capacity.
The decline in PM's XI crowds, however, comes as the match takes on an enhanced status as a genuine Test selection trial.
Todd Murphy used last year's game as a launchpad to an international debut while Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw are currently in a three-way bat off for David Warner's opening position.
Renshaw took first innings points with an impressive century on Friday, however the match itself looks likely to peter out into a draw on Saturday's final day.
Thornton recognised her organisation needs to do more to attract fans to the four-day contest, but said there is space for the BBL and PM's XI to remain premium events.
"They are different games and one of the perks of cricket more broadly is that we've got different options and different formats for different people," Thornton said.
"So if you're a traditionalist and you like the red ball, we've got it here. If you like the fast pace of the white ball, the fireworks, the razzmatazz, then come down on Tuesday and get your dose of the Big Bash.
"For us as a cricket organisation, it's about getting games of cricket on, whether it's for the five year olds, 12 year olds to the 50-plus year olds in our veterans through to elite content."
The beauty of Manuka Oval as a cricket ground will again be on show on Tuesday night, with the eastern hill likely to be a popular place for families to enjoy the match. The venue's limitations, however, are also likely to be on display with a big crowd present.
There were complaints during the AFL season about lines for food and toilets and the stadium's capacity of 13,000 has played a key role in preventing officials from attracting more Test cricket to Canberra.
Cricket ACT and the AFL have vowed to work together to provide more facilities and expand the capacity over the coming years.
No timeline has been confirmed, however the ACT government has expressed an interest in upgrading Manuka Oval at some point in the future.
Thornton said this is desperately needed, but cautioned the ground's boutique feel must be retained.
"We certainly don't want to be going to 100,000 capacity or anything like that," she said. "Keeping that boutique feel is going to be important.
"As we've seen in other pockets of Australian cricket venues, like Manuka and other places we need to continue to evolve. It's been well documented by cricket and AFL, and equally the ACT government in terms of potential future works here, it's good to be in those conversations and to see things continue to evolve."
