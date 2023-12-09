Iran promises 'large, expensive' embassy will be started soon

The Iranian embassy In Canberra says it is hopeful construction could begin soon on a new building, following two decades of delays on its proposed Yarralumla site.
The embassy site in Yarralumla is one of several across the diplomatic precinct that have sat empty for years, despite attempts by the National Capital Authority to prevent countries from sitting on prime land earmarked for diplomatic use.
Russia delayed the construction of its planned Yarralumla embassy until its lease was revoked earlier this year while plots leased by Bangladesh and Kuwait also remain undeveloped.
An Iranian embassy spokesman said that delays in the construction of their new facility on Empire Circuit - which has been left vacant for over two decades - had been due to red tape, payment processes, and COVID-19.
But he promised the site would be home to a "very big embassy", worth "tens-of-millions of dollars" once construction was completed.
"Hopefully, after the financial transfer [is] done, the next phase can go ahead," the spokesman said.
"What I can say is that the embassy of [the] Islamic Republic of Iran is really determined to build this piece of land.
"It is very precious land for us and we have a plan for our future embassy, we want to have it.
"It's on the agenda and on the program, don't worry about the matter. It will be done in the very near future", said the embassy's spokesman said.
The National Capital Authority, which oversees the ACT's diplomatic land, introduced a "use it or lose it" policy in 2012, threatening to revoke leases if plots remain unused for an extended period of time for no good reason.
But in June, the first application of this policy was struck down by the High Court of Australia when the NCA attempted to use it against Russia and its plot in Yarralumla.
The federal government ultimately stepped in and revoked Russia's lease, citing national security concerns due to the plot's proximity to Parliament House.
The NCA, which declined to comment on the status of works applications for individual countries, said "it is expected that growth in the diplomatic community will occur".
The land once allocated for the new Russian embassy will not be reallocated for diplomatic use, the NCA confirmed.
Meanwhile, the site for the planned new Kuwaiti embassy, located on the corner of Denison Street and Beale Crescent in Deakin, showed no signs of progress when The Canberra Times visited.
Attempts to speak to the embassy went unreturned.
While a pit was dug at this site, a six-foot-high fence hides the overgrown ditch, which now doubles as a home for a flock of ducks.
Approval for the new Kuwaiti embassy was granted in 2009 and construction was originally scheduled to begin in early 2010.
In June 2019, the Kuwaiti government claimed to be in the final stage of planning.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, has housed its High Commission in a temporary facility in O'Malley, while leasing land on Turrana Street in Yarralumla since 1985.
Construction of their new High Commission had reportedly been held up by habitat protection of the endangered golden sun moth.
While some may view these delays in broader geopolitical terms, ANU research scholar Ian Parmeter disagreed.
"I don't think there are significant international relations issues involved in foreign governments delaying construction of embassies on land allocated to them", he said.
Were foreign governments trying to display their displeasure with Australia, they would employ other methods, such as summoning our ambassador, Mr Parmeter explained.
Mr Parmeter previously served as the Deputy Head of Mission at the Australian embassy in Moscow, and as Australia's ambassador to Lebanon between 1996 and 1999.
While the Iranian embassy expressed ambition to commence the construction of their new facilities in Yarralumla, the Bangladesh High Commission and embassy of Kuwait did not respond to questions.
