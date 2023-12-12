Where burn out was most prevalent in the APS

Around a third of public servants working across the main agencies say they feel burnt out at work, the latest APS survey has revealed.
The Canberra Times' analysis of the 2023 APS census results reveals that around 32 per cent of staff across the 18 main agencies either strongly agree, or agree, with the statement that they feel burned out by their work.
You can see how all 18 agencies compare below.
The annual APS census, held between May 8 and June 9 in 2023, captured public servants' attitudes towards the culture, working conditions, and leadership of their agency.
Staff participation was voluntary, but for the first time all 104 APS agencies were required to publish their results online this year.
Services Australia returned the highest rates of staff burn out, with a whopping 37 per cent of survey respondents strongly agreeing or agreeing with the statement.
It's been a difficult year for Services Australia following the damning robodebt royal commission report, and this year's census results paint a grim picture of staff morale inside the agency.
The survey elsewhere revealed that just 58 per cent of employees at Services Australia would recommend it as a good place to work, one of the lowest results across the main APS agencies.
Staff at the agency also reported above-average rates of bullying and harassment, and ranked their senior executive managers the worst of the main agencies.
The Attorney-General's Department and Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water closely followed Services Australia, with 36 per cent of staff reporting burn out. The Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet also wasn't far behind on 34 per cent.
This last figure might come as a surprise for some, given that 83 per cent of PM&C staff said they would recommend the department as a good place to work, the highest result of the main agencies.
Elsewhere in the census, a massive 95 per cent of employees in the department said they were happy to go the extra mile for work, while 90 per cent said they were proud to work for the agency.
On the other end of the spectrum, the Health Department, perhaps fittingly, had the lowest number of staff reporting burnout - 28 per cent.
The Department of Industry and the Department of Home Affairs also reported figures below 30 per cent, despite the fact that Home Affairs saw some of the highest rates of reported bullying, and the least number of staff willing to recommend it as a workplace.
The data also revealed where public servants are feeling the most overworked.
The Department of Climate Change ranked the worst: 69 per cent of staff either agreed with the statement that they were working well above capacity with too much work to do, or slightly above capacity with lots of work to do.
The ranked the department worst of the main agencies in terms of staff feeling both burnt out and overworked.
The Department of Defence and Department of Veteran's Affairs weren't far behind, with 65 per cent of staff agreeing that they felt overworked.
Then again, feeling overworked seemed to be a trend in public service - an average 63 per cent of staff across the 18 main agencies said they were working above capacity.
The Treasury Department was the only agency to a return a response of less than 60 per cent.
