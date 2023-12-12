The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Where burn out was most prevalent in the APS

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
December 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Around a third of public servants working across the main agencies say they feel burnt out at work, the latest APS survey has revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.