Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Canberra

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Canberra on Friday evening, as damaging winds struck the territory and Canberrans were treated to a very active light show.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning at 8pm, saying dangerous winds were likely. It said wind gusts of up to 113kmh had been recorded at Deniliquin earlier.
Canberrans out for their evening runs were helped along by strong winds, and picked up the pace as they pushed through heavy rainfall.
At 8.54pm the bureau updated the severe weather warning, stating that severe thunderstorms were "continuing in the southeast this evening", but noted that the worst had past for the ACT region.
"Very dangerous thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Hall and Uriarra Crossing. These thunderstorms are moving towards the southeast," it said at 8pm.
"Very dangerous thunderstorms are forecast to affect Belconnen, Canberra Civic, Queanbeyan, Gungahlin, Canberra Airport and South Canberra by 8.30pm. Damaging, locally destructive winds are likely."
"Hot temperatures and a surface trough are generating thunderstorm activity in southern central NSW today, particularly in elevated areas. Strong winds aloft and dry surface conditions are assisting the development of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Batemans Bay, Eden, Moruya Heads, Canberra, Cooma and Bombala."
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
