Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Canberra

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 8 2023 - 10:06pm, first published 8:07pm
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Canberra on Friday evening, as damaging winds struck the territory and Canberrans were treated to a very active light show.

