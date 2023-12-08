Power cut to 18,000 homes as brief, fierce storm sweeps through ACT

More than 18,000 homes In Canberra and the region lost power when a fierce storm front swept through from the west just before 8pm on Friday night.
Within 30 minutes of the storm's passing, Evoenergy had reported 13,475 outages across parts of Belconnen, Weston, Hughes, Red Hill and even as far south as Greenway and Calwell.
The passage of the storm was accompanied by multiple lightning strikes across the north of the city.
Essential Energy was reporting power losses affecting 4734 customers in the northernmost suburbs of Canberra, Bungendore, Mt Fairy and out to Hoskinstown.
The Emergency Services Agency reported 56 incidents of storm or tree damage from around 8pm onwards, as Charnwood, Dunlop, Kaleen and suburbs to the north-west of the city were hit by the brunt of the fierce squalls, driving rain and occasional hailstones.
Power lines were reported as down in Melba and Kaleen.
Several vehicle accidents were triggered by the conditions. Social media posts revealed a number of trees felled in Greenway, near Southpoint.
By 11.30pm power had been restored to around half the homes affected, although EvoEnergy warned that the outages would continue well into Saturday, when temperatures are expected to reach 37 degrees.
After smashing through the ACT, the stormfront moved in a south-westerly direction toward Batemans Bay and Moruya.
