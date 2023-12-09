Majura Valley farmers deserve a fair go

Imagine you might, at any time, be removed from your property with just 90 days notice.
That's the stressful cloud residents of the ACT's Majura Valley have lived under for almost two decades, with farmers in the area not offered long term leases from the government since 2005.
"Our farmers need certainty about their futures so they can invest in infrastructure and build their farming enterprises," ACT Independent Senator David Pocock said after visiting the Majura Valley Free Range Eggs farm earlier this year.
The situation places the farmers, many of whom would like to develop the land and continue seeking agricultural tourism opportunities just 10 minutes out of Canberra, in an impossible situation.
The Sunday Canberra Times reported Majura Valley farmers felt "ghosted" by the territory government, with more than a year going by since promises of granting 25-year leases were made by Planning Minister Mick Gentleman.
When planning officials invited farmers to the Legislative Assembly and made them a formal offer, the stalemate falsely appeared at an end.
Six months of "radio silence", as one farmer put it, on an issue that so wholly affects territory residents is unacceptable.
"I can't bring silence into my bank manager," Paul Keir, whose family has farmed in the Majura Valley since 1956, said.
It's no way to treat the Canberrans, who are, effectively, being punished and placed in perpetual limbo.
Mr Keir's "ideal outcome" of being given a timeline to take to the bank is most likely a severely lowered version of his hopes from a decade ago.
While 25-year leases are a far cry from the 99 years some landholders have expressed wanting, they offered a sensible middle ground farmers were willing to accept.
They offered the hope of some stability.
However, as it was a year ago, the ACT government says the problem remains waiting on the Department of Defence to degazette sections of properties on national land.
"The Department of Defence has commenced their due diligence processes consistent with the Commonwealth Property Disposal Policy when considering an off-market sale of Commonwealth Land," an ACT government spokesperson said this week.
The words won't mean much to those waiting.
The split between Commonwealth and territory ownership of some land adds yet another layer of complexity to the saga and the Department of Defence has yet to respond to this masthead's questions on progress in resolving the issue.
Bureaucracy and buck passing can't continue to stand in the way of locals getting on with their lives and getting a fair go.
They deserve that much.
