Concerns for welfare of missing teenage brothers

Police hold concerns for the welfare of two Canberra brothers who are missing and want the public's help in finding them.
Seth, 14, and Huntar Felton, 13, were last seen on Friday, about 8.30am in Mawson.
Both boys were wearing navy blue polo shirts, navy blue shorts and sneakers.
Seth is about 152cm tall with blonde hair while Huntar is also about 152cm tall with darker hair, police said.
Police say the family has concerns for their welfare.
Anyone who has seen Seth or Huntar, or who may have any information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 and quote reference number 7615533.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.