There was a time Labor could articulate, defend and lead. What happened?

Australia, like the US, Canada and New Zealand has benefited enormously from immigration. In recent years, it has become unpopular in many parts of the community, not least in parts who have come to believe that they are in close competition with migrants for housing and public services. As ever in Australia, many of those currently coming in seem noticeably different in race, colour, creed or lifestyle from other Australians (including established migrants), and there are always those who declare recent groups unassimilable, unemployable or more prone than ordinary Australians to crime. As ever, the overwhelming proportion of new entrants quickly become net contributors to the economy, often bringing in fresh skills adapted to contemporary needs. It seems hard to remember that it was once said that Vietnamese, Indians and Chinese would not fit in, just as earlier, people asserted that Italians, Greeks and Lebanese would not.