Dickens' A Christmas Carol brought to life on Canberra stage

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
December 14 2023 - 12:00pm
A Christmas Carol

Shake & Stir's A Christmas Carol is returning. Picture by David Fell
Shake & Stir Theatre Co's adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story about miser Ebenezer Scrooge and the lessons he learns from a series of ghosts one Christmas Eve is back. It contains live music, carolling, innovative video design, lavish costumes and, of course, snow. It's on at the Canberra Theatre from December 19 to 24. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

