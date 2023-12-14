Dickens' A Christmas Carol brought to life on Canberra stage

Shake & Stir Theatre Co's adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story about miser Ebenezer Scrooge and the lessons he learns from a series of ghosts one Christmas Eve is back. It contains live music, carolling, innovative video design, lavish costumes and, of course, snow. It's on at the Canberra Theatre from December 19 to 24. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Lexi Sekuless Productions is running an acting course for young people over the school holidays. In Acting Bootcamp (January 8 to 12, 2024) participants will learn different acting techniques. Every day starts fresh with new games, activities and skills development so participation in the whole week is not essential. The end of the week will be a focus on voice work. Play Each Day (January 15 to 19) moves into performance mode with rehearsals for scenes and different plays over the week. Shakespeare intensive (January 22 to 25) teaches how to get "under the text", find thoughts, breathe to handle the text, and make acting choices to bring it to life. It's on at the Mill Theatre, Building 3.3, 1 Dairy Road, Fyshwick. See: events.humanitix.com.
The Magical Morning Melodies Christmas Special is a celebration of all things Christmas, featuring Leisa Keen, the Stilettos, and performances from some of our other notable locals. After the performance, stay and have a cuppa with the performers. It's on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on Thursday December 21 at 11am and at Braidwood National Theatre on Friday December 22 at 11am. Free, bookings essential. See: theq.net.au.
Are you looking for a Christmas gift that's locally made and distinctive? Local potters and ceramicists are showcasing their works at Canberra Potters, Watson Arts Centre, 1 Aspinall Street, Watson, until Sunday December 17. See: canberrapotters.com.au.
Canberra indie folk musician Ben Drysdale is performing a gig to launch his debut solo single, If I Don't Lie Down, on Sunday December 17 at 4pm at the Canberra Irish Club. He began writing the song at 2am in Hawaii when he had to be on a bus at 4.30am to make his flight home, having spent three days at the Hawaii Songwriting Festival thanks to a grant from artsACT. He secured second place in its songwriting competition with another song, Listen Now. Drysdale wanted If I Don't Lie Down to be his debut single in order to mark the turning point in his songwriting, career, and life. For more information, see: allevents.in/canberra.
That Poetry Thing ends 2023 with a 7pm open mic event on Monday December 18. Each poet has up to three minutes. Sign up at smithspoetrything@gmail.com or on the night from 6.40pm. Smith's Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic. For more information, see: smithsalternative.com.
