Dickens' A Christmas Carol brought to life on Canberra stage

Lexi Sekuless Productions is running an acting course for young people over the school holidays. In Acting Bootcamp (January 8 to 12, 2024) participants will learn different acting techniques. Every day starts fresh with new games, activities and skills development so participation in the whole week is not essential. The end of the week will be a focus on voice work. Play Each Day (January 15 to 19) moves into performance mode with rehearsals for scenes and different plays over the week. Shakespeare intensive (January 22 to 25) teaches how to get "under the text", find thoughts, breathe to handle the text, and make acting choices to bring it to life. It's on at the Mill Theatre, Building 3.3, 1 Dairy Road, Fyshwick. See: events.humanitix.com.

