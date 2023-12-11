The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

45yo man accused of repeatedly raping 13yo girl

By Staff Reporters
December 11 2023 - 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have accused a 45-year-old man of repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl in his north Canberra home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.