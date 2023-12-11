45yo man accused of repeatedly raping 13yo girl

Police have accused a 45-year-old man of repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl in his north Canberra home.
They said they arrested the man about 3pm Sunday, and he was expected to face court on Monday charged with a series of sexual offences.
"Police will allege that the man abused the child at his residence in November 2023," they said in a statement.
"The investigation into this matter is continuing and additional charges may be laid."
The man was charged with two counts of sexual intercourse with a child over the age of 10 but under 16, one count of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child over 10 but under 16, and one count of an act of indecency in the presence of a person under 16.
They asked anyone with information relating to the case to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report through the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 7614388.
