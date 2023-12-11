'We need to get a little bit more creative': How to reignite Super Rugby

Wondering what will reignite the flame for Super Rugby?
Scribbled somewhere on a whiteboard are digital marketing strategies, law variations, ball-in-play time, player involvement on Instagram, ways to entice fans to look at posters, newspapers and TV screens, and - perhaps most importantly - finding a way to make five Australian teams competitive against their trans-Tasman rivals.
Because "performances to date would say we haven't had the depth throughout the five teams", Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh said following a Super Rugby Pacific interim board meeting in Auckland.
"When the depth gets challenged, performances suffer. We need to get a little bit more creative as to how we backfill some of those squad depths and we're working through that," Waugh said.
The RA chief was joined by Super Rugby Pacific interim chair Kevin Molloy and New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson on Monday, united in their desire to reignite fan interest in the competition.
The future of the five Australian teams has been a hot topic amid years of poor on-field results and financial woes, but all three officials are adamant culling teams is off the agenda.
"The integrity of the competition is critical. We know our performances across not just the international game but Super Rugby performances haven't been at the level they need to be," Waugh said.
"We've got a role to play with the five New Zealand teams, the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifiika, [to find out] how do we ensure all 12 teams are competitive. We know we've had some challenges and we need to rectify those for the competition, for the strength of the competition, for the integrity of the competition, and for the history of the competition to perform well."
Next year marks a decade since an Australian team - the NSW Waratahs - won a fully-fledged Super Rugby title, sparking some calls for the borders to be opened between New Zealand and Australia.
But the idea of Beauden Barrett wearing an ACT Brumbies jersey will remain a pipe dream for the foreseeable future, with players set to remain in their home nation due to Test eligibility protocols.
"I think another key thing that came through today was being open-minded," Robinson said.
"Obviously a key principle around that was competition integrity, the balance of performance and results across the competition. There is always an open-mindedness to considering conversations like that.
"However at the moment, we're also quite clear that our eligibility protocols are very clear. We, from time to time, have conversations about those and would be willing to do in the future.
"We think there are a lot of other opportunities that sit there at the moment too to look at this competition that we can focus on at the moment."
Specifics are few and far between about ways to revive spectator interest in Super Rugby, but this planning session was more about beginning to present a united front in what has traditionally been a competition run by a raft of international bodies.
Finally, Waugh says in between fending off questions about Eddie Jones' looming move to Japan, Super Rugby is coming together to present an engaging narrative.
"We spend a lot of time focusing on commentary on law changes and the like. In my view, and we saw it in the World Cup, when the laws are executed really well, it's actually a really attractive game to watch," Waugh said.
"Historically what we've seen is that execution, particularly across our Australian teams, has diminished. We need to focus on bringing that back.
"The reality is, you talk about investment, there will be the appropriate level of investment. It's not just about financial investment, it's about focus and dedicated resources focusing purely on Super Rugby."
