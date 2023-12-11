Belconnen's new fresh food market to open this week

After a long wait, the Belconnen Fresh Food Market will reopen this week in a brand new European-inspired market hall.
The rebranded Capital Food Market will officially open its doors on Wednesday, December 13.
All 40 traders will gradually open over the coming months, but this week shoppers can expect to see the long-running favourites who have traded throughout the market's redevelopment.
Tom's Superfruits, Markets Meats, Knead Patisserie, Natural Living, Deli Cravings and Chicken Coop will be ready to welcome customers on Wednesday.
The traders relocated to an adjacent temporary shed in early 2022 allowing them to continue operating throughout the construction works.
Sea Harvest and Book Passion, plus a number of new traders, will also open in the first week.
It is expected 40 traders will eventually make up the Capital Food Market, including Three Mills Bakery, Gormans Florist, Asian Savoury and Sweet Business Healthy Living.
Elanor Investors Group purchased the Belconnen Markets site and surrounding land in 2018 for $43.75 million.
The new Europen-inspired market hall on the corner of Lathlain and Market streets was initially scheduled to open in late 2020.
Already behind schedule due to the onset of COVID-19, the project hit another roadblock in early 2023 when its builder, PBS Building, abandoned the job site and entered administration.
The owner of the markets, Elanor Investors Group, quickly found a new builder to take over the project.
Local firm Construction Control has been working to complete the markets by Christmas.
Elanor Investors Group co-head of real estate Michael Baliva said the markets had been a "cornerstone of this community" for more than 40 years.
"The new Capital Food Market will carry on this legacy for many decades to come, provide a unique food offering for Canberra's residents and visitors to explore and enjoy all year round," he said.
There'll be giveaways, live entertainment and cooking demonstrations from Wednesday, December 13 to Sunday, December 17, from 10am.
