Wrestle with carols, comedy and Carrie: things to do this weekend

If you're looking for a Christmas present for a fan of pro wrestling, this might be just the ticket. On Friday December 16 from 7pm, the SLAM! Pro Wrestling League will be taking over the National Convention Centre for the night. Witness the crowning of the first ever SLAM! Women's Champion, a 20-wrestler Battle Royal, and the first Canberra Steel Cage Match. Pro wrestlers from around the country will compete in a $10,000 invitational Battle Royale. There will be tag-team action and more in this all-ages pro wrestling event. Doors open at 6pm. See: premier.ticketek.com.au.