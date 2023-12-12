Wrestle with carols, comedy and Carrie: things to do this weekend

On Saturday December 16, the National Film and Sound Archive will be transformed into the venue for a quintessential high school prom night hosted by drag artist Venus Mantrap.
Dress up and from 6pm enjoy canapes in the 1970s-styled courtyard, with a drink on arrival, before the 8pm screening in Arc Cinema of Brian De Palma's Carrie (R18+, 1976, 98 minutes) which has one prom you'll be glad you didn't attend.
Based on Stephen King's novel, it tells the story of Carrie White (Sissy Spacek), a repressed teenager whose mother (Piper Laurie) is a domineering religious fanatic. Carrie is mocked mercilessly by her schoolmates but discovers she has the power of telekinesis. When a remorseful classmate (Amy Irving) arranges for her boyfriend to take Carrie to the prom, you might think there will be a happy ending. But think again. See: nfsa.gov.au.
Canberra Comedy Festival presents a two-hour gala performance featuring some of the best acts from the 2024 festival performing on one big night for a (Santa) sack full of laughs. Among the performers who'll be doing their best to amuse and entertain you. providing some Christmas cheeriness, will be Dilruk Jayasinha, Lizzy Hoo, Heath Franklin's Chopper, Gillian Cosgriff, Ray O'Lear, Sean Woodland and He Huang. Ho, ho, ho! It's on at the Canberra Theatre on Friday, December 15 at 8pm. Recommended for ages 15+. See: canberratheatrecentre.com,au.
If you're looking for a Christmas present for a fan of pro wrestling, this might be just the ticket. On Friday December 16 from 7pm, the SLAM! Pro Wrestling League will be taking over the National Convention Centre for the night. Witness the crowning of the first ever SLAM! Women's Champion, a 20-wrestler Battle Royal, and the first Canberra Steel Cage Match. Pro wrestlers from around the country will compete in a $10,000 invitational Battle Royale. There will be tag-team action and more in this all-ages pro wrestling event. Doors open at 6pm. See: premier.ticketek.com.au.
On Sunday December 17 at 5pm at Tuggeranong Town Park will be a free night of Christmas fun for the whole family. Bring a picnic and settle in for an evening of Christmas carols with the Tuggeranong Salvation Army Band and choir and special guest Amber Nicols. Festivities kick off from 5pm with children's activities, a sausage sizzle, food and ice cream trucks, a colouring-in competition, a visit from Santa Claus, and carols from 6pm. See: vikings.com.au.
Coming up at Canberra Outdoor Cinema are, as you might expect, movies with a Christmas theme. Will Ferrell stars in Elf (December 15 and 20). Love Actually (December 16 and 21) tells several different stories set around Christmas. Screenings take place at the Eucalypt Lawns, Australian National Botanic Gardens. More information and tickets: sunsetcinema.com.au.
If you're lucky and quick you might be able to snare a ticket for the only Canberra performance by Harry Connick jnr. The singer-songwriter and actor is a well-established interpreter of the Great American Songbook so you can expect to hear standards by the likes of Richard Rodgers.
Irving Berlin, Cole Porter and the Gershwins. Connick jnr will also perform some of his own compositions and will quite likely throw some Christmas-themed songs given how close it is to December 25.
Harry Connick jnr will be performing at the Royal Theatre on Friday December 15 at 8pm.
See: tegdainty.com.
Following the release of their new single Feeling High, indie-folk duo Salt Tree will be performing at Smith's Alternative on Friday December 15 at 7pm (doors open at 6.30pm) on their Australian tour. Salt Tree have amassed more than 600,000 monthly listeners and 15 million streams since their first release. See: smithsalternative.com.
The Australian alt-rock artist released his latest single Blue earlier this year. He will be performing an acoustic show at Fun Time Pony on Alinga Street in the city on Friday, December 15 at 7pm. This is an 18+ event. See: tickets.oztix.com.au.
The Australian Voices celebrate their 30th anniversary by sharing the varied wonders of Australian choral music from classics to newly commissioned works.
They'll be performing at the Australian Centre for Christianity and Culture on Saturday, December 16 at 7pm.
See: theaustralianvoices.com.
Pinot grigio, ho, ho!
The Canberra Wine House is hosting a Christmas-themed trivia night on Saturday, December 16 at 7pm (doors open at 6pm).
It's at 2 Badham Street, Dickson.
Tickets $15. See: trybooking.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.