What's cooking: F&W team in the kitchen (and a hello from Susan Parsons)

Am I the only food editor in the land who'd rather eat in than eat out? Cooking for one on most occasions can be a right chore, but I have to keep reminding myself I'm worth it. The best part is I can always cook what I like to eat, use as much garlic as I want, and if I want to eat it straight from the pan, who's there to judge? I'm expanding my repertoire and skill set, too. Something I want to continue in 2024. I did a butchery class at Two Before 10 in Aranda and learned how to carve up a side of lamb. I'm a Bakeclub groupie, heading down to Milkhaus in Milton at every opportunity to learn new things from Anneka Manning. I did a pastry course, and cakes, and wrapped up the year with a full summer entertaining menu complete with celebratory trifle. But the dish I cooked which was most Instagrammable was a smoked trout, goat's cheese, leek and dill frittata. Delicious, too.