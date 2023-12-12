What's cooking: F&W team in the kitchen (and a hello from Susan Parsons)

We don't eat out every night. Here's what's on our dinner tables when we fancy ourselves in the kitchen.
I rarely double up when it comes to cooking dinner at home. Lunch and breakfast are a different story but at dinner I get excited by the idea of something new.
This means a long list of things I want to try and recipes saved and time spent scrolling them while I'm putting together my weekly shopping list.
The latest win was a Recipetin Eats recipe for chicken fettuccine. It was super easy, packed full of flavour and gave the quantities for a two-person meal, which was super handy when it came to that particular Sunday night dinner.
I am a lousy and lazy cook. I really gave up on HelloFresh meal kits because there were too many damn steps, too many little packets and too much time lost each night to the endeavour. Roasted vegetables and salmon, roasted vegetables and chicken breast, roasted vegetables and pork chop: here is the making of a can't-really-be-bothered-cooking journalist couple's weekly meal plan, just pick-and-mix your protein. It does read concerningly like a Menzies-era suburban nightmare, but we take comfort in the repetition and reliability. (I've been required to add - after my partner threatened defamation proceedings - that there is all manner of flavour and seasoning involved. And that's why it tastes good.) If the days start to run together, a pasta dish of random fridge leftovers and pantry bits and bobs breaks it up.
Am I the only food editor in the land who'd rather eat in than eat out? Cooking for one on most occasions can be a right chore, but I have to keep reminding myself I'm worth it. The best part is I can always cook what I like to eat, use as much garlic as I want, and if I want to eat it straight from the pan, who's there to judge? I'm expanding my repertoire and skill set, too. Something I want to continue in 2024. I did a butchery class at Two Before 10 in Aranda and learned how to carve up a side of lamb. I'm a Bakeclub groupie, heading down to Milkhaus in Milton at every opportunity to learn new things from Anneka Manning. I did a pastry course, and cakes, and wrapped up the year with a full summer entertaining menu complete with celebratory trifle. But the dish I cooked which was most Instagrammable was a smoked trout, goat's cheese, leek and dill frittata. Delicious, too.
I usually cook most days. My brother-in-law has a farm close by and in late winter he invited me around to butcher a lamb which came from his property. I was particularly happy with the shanks, which I slow cooked Morrocan-style, with rose harissa, chickpeas, dried apricots, dates, Sicilian olives and smoked almonds.
She'd been writing for The Canberra Times in one way or another for 40 years and she loved nothing more than poking her head over the back fences of Canberra to search out the next garden.
She was a big part of not only 2023, but our lives as well. Here's her wrap.
To 2023
What a year! La Nina made our gardens lush with flowers, fruit, foliage and weeds.
So in November I joined a group at Chifley Community Room for the Greenwaste and FOGO (food organics garden organics) presentation. Residents heard what happens to all those clippings and prunings that go into the green bin. We were given a tiny bin to take away - next time a sample bag of compost maybe?
Seeds
A fallen, split pomegranate in a local grove led me to an online video of how to raise pomegranate trees from seed. It worked. First fruit expected in three years' time. Meanwhile, a ripe heirloom Amish Paste tomato from a plant purchased at Marymead in November 2022 yielded seeds in late April. My daughter and her partner took them to London to sow. She was still harvesting tomatoes in November 2023 - a climate change reality for the United Kingdom.
Best dining
With a preference for funky over formal, my favourite dish was Rebel Rebel's rhubarb crumble and ginger ice cream with a curly candle atop for my birthday. It followed sand whiting fioretto capers nori and kingfish apple chicory horseradish.
The best lunch was at Such and Such for its interior design, intelligent staff and interesting dishes including a Moreton Bay Bug omelette.
Christmas edible
It has to be Red Cardinal silverbeet with its crimson stems and large emerald green leaves, purchased as a seedling at Bunnings, Tuggeranong. Pick, rinse, blanch, squeeze, chop and eat.
With a big smile to the hundreds of Kitchen Garden readers who emailed me in June and, since then, others who spoke to me in the street or supermarkets, in cafes or at functions, some recognised, some strangers. Great joy.
