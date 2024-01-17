Learning to walk: Cricketer's remarkable comeback from major operation

Chloe Rafferty knew something was wrong. Knees aren't meant to swell up after every game and it's not normal to wake up in pain every morning.
But Rafferty had been battling a knee injury for so long it had just become part of her routine.
So the ACT Meteors bowler went through the same debilitating process in order to chase her cricketing dreams. Tape, play, ice, recover, repeat.
Eventually it all became too much and Rafferty knew something had to change.
What doctors found from a subsequent MRI left mouths agape.
Not only did Rafferty have early onset arthritis, but she had no cartilage in her left knee. Again, that's not normal for a 24-year-old.
The bowler, however, was not ready to walk away from cricket and opted for a major operation.
Doctors cut her open, cut her tibia, moved the patella, attached it to the tibia with titanium screws and stitched her back up, leaving a 15 centimetre scar in the process.
It was an extreme measure, but one Rafferty said was worth it.
"I've never really had a significant injury or surgery before this so it was a bit of a surprise," Rafferty said.
"When deciding to have surgery I just wanted to do anything, I didn't mind what it was.
"I needed to have a nice knee again. It was pulling me back from playing my best cricket and I wanted to fix it and play cricket for longer."
Seven months of gruelling rehab followed, with Rafferty only returning to full bowling in November.
The 24-year-old featured in internal Meteors matches during the recent Women's Big Bash break made a long-awaited return to the WNCL in the side's last game before Christmas.
To get to this point, however, has not been easy.
Rafferty spent eight weeks in a brace before learning to walk again, a literal first step in a painstaking process.
From there, she slowly built up strength in her leg before eventually commencing light jogging. The running load gradually increased before Rafferty received clearance to bowl.
There were plenty of setbacks along the way, the rare nature of the operation adding an extra challenge for both the player and the team's medical staff.
"It's been a long journey and it's definitely had its ups and downs," she said.
"The frustrating thing in all of this is our physios and strength and conditioning coaches have never seen surgery like this so they were learning on the road. We eventually got there in the end and here we are now."
While the physical process was challenging, the mental task was even tougher.
Each setback was another blow as Rafferty attempted to maintain a positive outlook. The longer the rehab process stretched on, the harder that became and the further away the light at the end of the tunnel appeared.
The bowler, however, credits her family and teammates for keeping her on track throughout the past eight months.
"Mentally it definitely took a toll, especially that eight-week period where I had to sit on my bum and not do much," Rafferty said. "Being an active person who is usually go, go, go, that affected me a bit.
"To deal with that I tried to do everything I could to make the journey easier. That involved core [exercises] or [upper body exercises] on the floor with the leg in a brace.
"It was also a mental challenge living away from home. What helped was social interaction. My parents were down for a bit, I had my teammates over. If it wasn't for them, my partner and my partner's family helping me out, I wouldn't have done this whole road without them."
The teammates who provided Rafferty with so much support are the same ones left in awe by the bowler's remarkable recovery.
Vice-captain Carly Leeson has watched the youngster closely throughout the past six months and said she's maintained a positive mindset through the toughest of times.
The attitude has filtered through to the remainder of the squad, and Leeson said Rafferty has helped the Meteors remain upbeat during a challenging WNCL season.
"Going through surgery is something no one wants to do," Leeson said. "It's a bit of a rollercoaster of a process some times.
"It's made harder seeing everyone else play and not being able to contribute. Raff is always the life of the party, she's up and about and getting around her teammates, she's handled it really well."
