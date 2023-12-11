Times Past: December 12, 1991

With the latest announcement of the next lot of construction of the tram, we take a look back to 1991 where the first visions of Gungahlin and a tram that would operate from the town centre into the city.
A Canberra consortium hoped to build a high-density urban village in Gungahlin which would mix residential accommodation with office and retail space.
The village, to be built over 20 years, would accommodate up to 36,000 people and would be linked to Civic by a tram service which would run down Northbourne Avenue.
In the village, all would live 600m from a tram stop. Gungahlin was the last major resource for a high-density development close to civic. Canberra Land argued it was time "to use Canberra's reserved transport corridors; time to use environmentally sound, affordable modern tram technology; time to lessen dominance by car".
It would operate every 15 minutes and the initial cost of a journey would be little more than $1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.