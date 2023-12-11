The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Immigration revamp a necessary step

By The Canberra Times
December 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The news Australia's net immigration intake for 2023 was 510,000 people will come as a shock to the millions of existing residents struggling to find affordable housing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.