Immigration revamp a necessary step

The news Australia's net immigration intake for 2023 was 510,000 people will come as a shock to the millions of existing residents struggling to find affordable housing.
That is 40,000 more people than the total population of the ACT.
Each and every one of these new arrivals, the majority of whom will converge on Sydney and Melbourne, needs a place to live.
They will also put additional pressure on essential infrastructure - including roads, public transport and hospitals.
That said, looking behind the headlines, the numbers need to be weighed against the massive slump in immigration during the COVID-19 years that contributed to the skills shortage and the current near record low levels of unemployment.
According to Treasury estimates made public as part of the migration strategy released by Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil on Monday Australia is still in migration intake catch-up mode.
"Even after accounting for significant catch-up in net overseas migration in the last financial year Treasury expects that 185,000 fewer migrants arrived over 2019-20 to 2022-23 than it expected in 2019-20," a ministerial spokesman said.
When this is taken into account it becomes obvious the biggest concern is that too many people have arrived in a very short period of time.
Australia still needs migrants to provide essential services and to help build necessary infrastructure - including homes. But, instead of opening the floodgates, the intake needs to be paced against the country's ability to house and employ the new arrivals.
Dr Martin Parkinson's Review of the Migration System, on which the government's migration strategy rests, makes it clear the quality of the migrant intake is also an issue.
Australia needs fewer international students, many of whom regard a student visa as a pathway to permanent residency, and far more highly skilled workers.
In an attempt to get the mix right the government is cracking down on "visa hopping" students who move from course to course to extend their stay and on those whose primary intention is to work.
This is a necessary reform given that in 2022-23 international student arrivals peaked at 270,000 - 170,000 more than the 100,000 who arrived in 2018-2019.
The government, which is aiming to reduce the net migration intake to 235,000 by 2026-27, is also re-imposing the cap on the numbers of hours international students can work that was lifted during COVID-19.
It is also introducing measures to ensure a much larger proportion of the smaller intake will be made up of skilled and highly skilled workers.
READ MORE:
The decision to increase the mandatory minimum salary for a skilled migrant from $53,900 - little more than the basic wage - to $70,000 a year in July was the first step in this direction.
The government has followed this up with a new specialist visa for migrants earning a minimum of $135,000 a year.
It is committing to processing specialist visa applications within seven days in a bid to attract highly qualified migrants who might otherwise go elsewhere.
Or, as the strategy states, "these migrants are prime candidates to choose other countries if we do not provide competitive visa offerings and better compete in the global race for talent".
While Ms O'Neil's attempted to blame the immigration problems on the Morrison government, which had to make policy on the run in the midst of a global health and economic crisis, the reality is her party has been in office for 19 months. It must accept some ownership of this issue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.