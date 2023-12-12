What we think is missing from the ACT's food scene

Amy Martin: Chris already beat me to this one but fish and chips. Sure, Canberra is a few hours west of the closest ocean, but I want to feel like I'm sitting on the seaside when I bite into some perfectly battered fish and some chips covered in chicken salt. As it stands, every time I get a craving for some fish and chips, I schedule a day trip to the coast. Excessive? Yes. But that's how far I would go for some good fish and chips. Other than that, I'd love to see the great fine dining we have in Civic and surrounds, spread out to the suburbs. How great would it be to have options for fine dining in Belconnen, for example?