What we think is missing from the ACT's food scene

If you could wish for one new restaurant or cafe what would it serve? And where would it be?
Should we be looking to the suburbs for new venues rather than the heart of the city? Do you wish Canberra had a specialist store for cheese? Or a bookshop that specialised in cookbooks? Actually I might open that one.
We're rubbing the lantern and asking the gourmet genie for some wishes.
Chris Hansen: Although I opened one many years ago, we still don't have a top-grade fish and chip shop in Canberra. If I was launching something in 2024, as well as panko-crumbed fish and chips, I'd be selling Thai fishcakes, snapper pie with mushy peas, grilled Port Lincoln octopus with crunchy chilli oil and yellowfin tuna cheeseburgers.
Amy Martin: Chris already beat me to this one but fish and chips. Sure, Canberra is a few hours west of the closest ocean, but I want to feel like I'm sitting on the seaside when I bite into some perfectly battered fish and some chips covered in chicken salt. As it stands, every time I get a craving for some fish and chips, I schedule a day trip to the coast. Excessive? Yes. But that's how far I would go for some good fish and chips. Other than that, I'd love to see the great fine dining we have in Civic and surrounds, spread out to the suburbs. How great would it be to have options for fine dining in Belconnen, for example?
Jasper Lindell: Cafe Essen sits empty, desolate and abandoned in the doomed Garema Arcade building. I know it's not worth wishing for it to reopen, but I would love a locally owned cafe in the city open all hours, serving toasted sandwiches, coffee and pots of tea - Russian Caravan, thanks - and miraculously free of drunken revellers. No gigs, open nights and especially no spoken-word poetry. Think students reading Marx - silently, in their heads - in one corner and property developers cutting deals in the other over long blacks. Can you tell this isn't really about the food? It's about an atmosphere of conversation, cosmopolitanism, coffee and cake. This is available presently in the morning here in the nation's capital, but won't someone think of the night owls?
Karen Hardy: Ah, cheese. We'll always have Paris. While I love the cheese wall at Ainslie IGA, I'd give my right brie for a proper fromagerie. I loved nothing more, once I'd stopped by the boulangerie for my little baguette, than choosing the cheese (or cheeses) for the night ahead. Shelves and shelves of nothing but cheese, maybe some butter, varieties I'd never seen before. The stinkier and gooier the better. I've heard rumours of something that's about to pop up at the Capital Food Markets in Belconnen. Let's hope so. Cheese is an art and we need more of it.
Do you ever think about what it actually takes to get your meal on the table when you go out for dinner? From the producers, to transport, to the restaurant kitchen, the hospitality industry has faced many challenges over the past few years. Has it really recovered from lockdown? A lot of people would say no.
And in our home kitchens we're facing increasing food prices and other cost-of-living issues. Not to mention the global problem of food waste.
Here are the things we see that need to be addressed in 2024.
Chris Hansen: Staffing has always been challenging, but off the back of the pandemic where we had no new people entering the industry (including apprentice chefs) and a labour shortage, the only option is to train staff better than ever before. If you mix in the recent challenges with inflation, I can't think of a harder time to open a new restaurant. But strangely, I also can't remember a time where we had better restaurants in Canberra.
Amy Martin: I agree with Chris - staffing is still an issue for a lot of places. No matter what type of eatery it is, finding the right staff can be the difference between a great meal and an OK meal. And this isn't a new thing, but it can be a challenge for restaurants to "cut through the noise" given the amount of new openings in this city. It's not only a matter of getting people to come and dine - during a cost-of-living crisis, no less - but working hard to get them back again rather than move onto the next big thing.
Karen Hardy: We all need to think harder about food waste. She says as she throws yet another avocado in the bin. Sure I clean out my fridge on a regular basis via the fritters recipe in Foodsaver's A-Z: The essential Cornersmith kitchen companion (Murdoch Books, 2022, $49.99). If reducing your food waste is important to you, buy this book now. The Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water says every Australian throws out about 312kg of food each year, that's every one in five bags of groceries, or $2000 to $2500 per household a year. That's money no one can afford to be throwing away in 2024.
