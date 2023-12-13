Why Canberra should be a hothouse for 'green' transport skills

The situation is surprising given that transport is specifically listed in the National Science and Research Priorities. While the new draft priorities shift the focus towards a net-zero and resilient future, transport emissions account for 19 per cent of emissions nationally and the transport sector is likely to be the largest emitter by 2030 if things don't change. The ACT government must focus on developing the necessary green skills in the transport sector if it is serious about leading the nation in reducing emissions. Stage 2B of the tram alone (which we are still waiting to learn about) won't cut it.