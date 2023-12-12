The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Higgins' lawyer, fiancé allegedly secretly recorded discussing crucial cross-examination

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated December 12 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An allegedly secretly recorded conversation between Brittany Higgins' solicitor and her fiancé, capturing what appears to be cross-examination advice, is set to be produced to the Bruce Lehrmann defamation trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.