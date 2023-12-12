The Canberra Times
Higgins' lawyer, fiancé allegedly secretly recorded discussing crucial cross-examination

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated April 14 2024 - 3:02pm, first published December 12 2023 - 11:10am
An allegedly secretly recorded conversation between Brittany Higgins' solicitor and her fiancé, capturing what appears to be cross-examination advice, is set to be produced to the Bruce Lehrmann defamation trial.

