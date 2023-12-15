Scandal and glamour? This celebrity couple wrote the book on it

He goes on to suggest that many of the actress's subsequent health problems were psychosomatic or self-inflicted, or just simple malingering. But thankfully, these potentially misogynistic notes are counterbalanced by other moments of empathy and insight. There is full-throated celebration of Taylor, especially as she aged and gained weight, as an unruly woman who refused to adhere to the template of feminine probity and modesty. Her greed - for love, adventure, sex, food, excitement, wealth, beauty - is not censured but saluted.