Banks' attitudes leaving a sour taste for customers

Bank customer service standards have been sliding for years, and have been well aired during a Senate enquiry into bank behaviour. Bank branches have been closing in droves and their call centres have been restructured so that it's typically a 30-minute wait if you try to ring them.
There are other issues that highlight their indifference to customers. Jack wrote, "I am 91, and recently received an email from ANZ asking for details of bank deposits in two of my accounts, both were tax refunds from the ATO. The super fund refund was $67,368, and the personal refund was $23,129.
"ANZ wrote to me demanding documentation about these deposits, how the refunds are to be used and if I'll be receiving further deposits in the future. There was a clear threat that if a satisfactory reply is not received within 30 days my accounts may be closed.
"I responded that, given I am 91 years of age and in God's hands, I cannot verify I'll even be alive in 12 months. I also pointed out that all accounts are in credit and I have been a loyal customer of ANZ for more than 55 years."
I told Jack that this would probably be an AUSTRAC requirement, and in the interests of general consumer education contacted the media unit of ANZ bank and asked if they could tell me, for general information, what information AUSTRAC requires from bank customers. The media people replied they would contact "the team". But they came back to me with the response that the customer had been notified, and "the team" had no wish to make any further comment - they were just not interested.
I got back to Jack, who responded that he had not heard a word from the bank and that he found their initial and subsequent attitudes, "quite disgusting".
I am left wondering, would it really have been too difficult for the ANZ to write to Jack along these lines?
"We appreciate you have been a loyal customer for more than 50 years, but under government regulations we are required to get details of certain deposits. Two recent deposits into your accounts, namely, $67,368 and $23,129, come under this ambit, and we would appreciate your advising us more details of them. We regret the imposition, and are happy to help you in need. We look forward to hearing from you".
Mary emailed to say that she had paid $5112 to a bullion company for 110 Britannia Silver coins at $44.70 each. She says, "So far, although I have supplied bank account details, driver licence, etc to this company for identification, they now say they want details of how I obtained the money, i.e: details of inheritance, property sales, etc. Now I worry that I'm being scammed. I contacted my bank's fraud squad, but they did not return my phone calls. I then sent a letter of demand to the bullion company, demanding they refund my money within seven days. That deadline passed without result. I am a 71-year-old self-funded retiree with mobility issues and I'm scared I have lost all my money."
AUSTRAC was more helpful than ANZ. They said that, under Australian anti-money laundering and terrorism financing (AML/CTF) laws, financial institutions and other businesses need to identify and mitigate financial crime risks in their business. This includes ongoing monitoring of transactions to identify suspicious activity and, where appropriate, seeking further information from the customer.
Similarly, the efforts of financial institutions to protect their customers from the risks of frauds and scams are largely at their discretion. AUSTRAC does not have any powers to request banks or other entities to freeze accounts. So there's no good reason why the banks should threaten this when requesting information from individual customers. It seems to all be part of the current attitude that the customer is always wrong, and banks can do whatever they please.
My wife and I are both 69 and work part-time. We own our home and have no debts. I have a defined benefit pension from my previous employment, which is more than sufficient for our annual living expenses and my wife has a modest superannuation account in accumulation mode. We have $100,000 in shares, paying $5000 a year in dividends, and $450,000 in a savings account paying 4 per cent interest, which continues to grow. We intend to work for a few more years and want to minimise the tax we are paying on the interest.
I am wondering if a better strategy would be for my wife to make a non-concessional contribution to superannuation using the bring forward provisions, and to then open a pension account where she transfers the money into pension mode. She would keep her current accumulation account as well to continue to receive superannuation contributions from her employer. Each year she could withdraw the minimum required from the pension account. I understand that there is no tax on the pension account earnings. Have I missed something here, or can we earn as good a return tax free?
What you propose makes perfect sense, but also think about whether your wife could make a tax deductible concessional contribution to superannuation for part of the money she intends to contribute. Whether this is appropriate will depend on her tax bracket so take advice before you do it.
My wife and I are age pensioners each receiving $644 a fortnight. She received a bequest recently and would like to use part of that bequest to pay some school fees for grandchildren. Is it permissible to pay for school fees without affecting the age pension or would the payment of school fees be treated as gifts and be caught up in the gift giving restrictions.
Money paid in this way will be treated as a gift and so will be regarded as deprived asset by Centrelink. Bear in mind you could make gifts of $10,000 a year with a total of $30,000 over five years without any effect on your pension. This is a lesson to anybody who is preparing a will to think about possible requests to people such as grandchildren at the time of making the will. The deceased could have left enough money as a request for the school fees and there would be no effect on your combined pension.
My husband and I have an SMSF in pension phase and are both trustees. We have given Enduring Powers of Attorney (EPA) to our two daughters. Can they use this EPA in matters relating to our SMSF? We understand that if one of us is no longer fit to be a trustee a new trustee must be appointed - what would be the situation re the EPA if we happened to be overseas and one of us becomes temporarily incapacitated?
The EPA would be effective no matter where the attorneys happened to be when it was needed. If one was only temporarily incapacitated, that should not require their super fund to find a new trustee.
