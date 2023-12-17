The Canberra Times
Home/Life & Style/Money
Advice

Banks' attitudes leaving a sour taste for customers

By Noel Whittaker
December 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bank customer service standards have been sliding for years, and have been well aired during a Senate enquiry into bank behaviour. Bank branches have been closing in droves and their call centres have been restructured so that it's typically a 30-minute wait if you try to ring them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Money
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.