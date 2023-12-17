Banks' attitudes leaving a sour taste for customers

Money paid in this way will be treated as a gift and so will be regarded as deprived asset by Centrelink. Bear in mind you could make gifts of $10,000 a year with a total of $30,000 over five years without any effect on your pension. This is a lesson to anybody who is preparing a will to think about possible requests to people such as grandchildren at the time of making the will. The deceased could have left enough money as a request for the school fees and there would be no effect on your combined pension.