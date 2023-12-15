Things are looking peachy! Pantone's Colour of the Year

Colour trend forecaster Pantone has named Peach Fuzz as its Colour of the Year for 2024.
Selected based on trend analysis, each year the nominated colour (this is the 25th) influences designers and stylists across an array of decision-making, from fashion to our homes.
According to Leatrice Eiseman, executive director at Pantone Color Institute, "In seeking a hue that echoes our innate yearning for closeness and connection, we chose a color radiant with warmth and modern elegance. A shade that resonates with compassion, offers a tactile embrace, and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless".
So how could you introduce this soft hue at home?
Bedding and soft furnishings are two of the most fuss-free ways to stay on-trend, and are simple to swap out when the time comes for something new.
"Driven by optimism, sunnier colours like peach are great for warming up your living area and providing a pop of colour into a busy area of your home," says Joe Munafo, product manager at Victory Curtains & Blinds.
"Also, although not a colour normally associated with the kitchen, peaches are actually a versatile hue which can either be paired with soft cream for a romantic regency-core style or fused with rich coppers and dark greens for a fresh, vibrant dining space."
If you really adore Peach Fuzz and your house facade is the the right colour, you could also consider bringing your front door to life with a new lick of peach-coloured paint.
You can read more about how the Pantone Colour of the Year is selected on its website, pantone.com.
