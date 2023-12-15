The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Things are looking peachy! Pantone's Colour of the Year

December 16 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peach Fuzz is described by Pantone as a velvety peach tone. Pictures Shutterstock
Peach Fuzz is described by Pantone as a velvety peach tone. Pictures Shutterstock

Colour trend forecaster Pantone has named Peach Fuzz as its Colour of the Year for 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.